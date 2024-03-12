Miva partners with Zinrelo to provide world-class loyalty solutions to their e-commerce customers

Miva has always been at the forefront of providing innovative e-commerce solutions. By partnering with Zinrelo, we are enhancing our offering by providing access to a top-tier loyalty platform that has become essential for customer retention. Post this

Empowering Businesses with Advanced Loyalty Solutions

Jai Rawat, CEO of Zinrelo, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to join hands with Miva to bring our world-class loyalty solutions to a wider audience. At Zinrelo, we believe that a well-structured loyalty program is key to enhancing customer retention and driving business growth. This partnership with Miva allows us to support e-commerce businesses in creating meaningful connections with their customers, fostering loyalty and encouraging repeat business."

Rick Wilson, CEO of Miva, also shared his insights on the collaboration, "Miva has always been at the forefront of providing innovative e-commerce solutions. By partnering with Zinrelo, we are enhancing our offering by providing access to a top-tier loyalty platform that has become essential for customer retention. We understand the importance of loyalty in the e-commerce sector, and we're excited to see our customers benefit from this partnership."

About Zinrelo

Zinrelo is an enterprise-grade, SaaS-based loyalty platform that helps brands launch holistic rewards programs. Zinrelo combines technology with deep data analytics and ongoing strategy consultation to unlock multiple dimensions of loyalty, including transactional, social, advocacy, engagement, behavioral, and emotional.

About Miva

Miva is an acclaimed e-commerce platform that provides businesses with powerful tools to build, manage, and grow their online stores. With a focus on innovation and customer service, Miva offers a robust platform that supports businesses at every stage of their e-commerce journey.

