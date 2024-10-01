Miva Welcomes Rob Stanley as Senior Director of Growth Marketing

"Rob's extensive experience as both an entrepreneur and a marketing leader makes him the ideal person to lead our growth marketing efforts. His deep understanding of Miva as a former client gives him unique insight into how we can continue to empower our users." Post this

"I've been a client of Miva for over 15 years, and I've seen firsthand how powerful their platform is for scaling ecommerce businesses," said Stanley. "I'm excited to now join the Miva team and collaborate with Rick Wilson and the talented group here to drive the company's next phase of growth."

Rick Wilson, CEO of Miva, commented, "Rob's extensive experience as both an entrepreneur and a marketing leader makes him the ideal person to lead our growth marketing efforts. His deep understanding of Miva as a former client gives him unique insight into how we can continue to empower our users."

As Senior Director of Growth Marketing, Stanley will focus on expanding Miva's market presence, optimizing customer engagement, and driving the company's strategic growth initiatives. His expertise in digital marketing, content creation, and strategic partnerships will play a key role in Miva's continued expansion.

About Miva, Inc.

Miva offers a flexible and adaptable ecommerce platform that evolves with businesses and allows them to drive sales, maximize average order value, cut overhead costs, and increase revenue. Miva has been helping businesses realize their ecommerce potential for over 20 years and empowering retail, wholesale, and direct-to-consumer sellers across all industries to transform their business through ecommerce. Learn more at http://www.miva.com.

Media Contact

Lisandra Ramos, Miva, Inc., (858) 490-2570, [email protected], https://www.miva.com/

SOURCE Miva, Inc.