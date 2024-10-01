Miva Welcomes Rob Stanley as Senior Director of Growth Marketing

Former Miva client and ecommerce expert Rob Stanley joins Miva to lead growth marketing, bringing over 20 years of industry experience.
SAN DIEGO, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Miva, Inc., a leading ecommerce software and service provider for mid-size and enterprise merchants, is excited to announce the appointment of Rob Stanley as Senior Director of Growth Marketing. Stanley, an ecommerce veteran with over two decades of experience, comes to Miva after years of successfully utilizing the platform to grow his own business.
Stanley's journey with Miva began in 2003 when he transitioned his successful Palm Pilot parts business to the Miva platform. Over the years, his company, DirectFix, became a widely recognized name for selling and repairing mobile devices. Stanley's innovative use of YouTube, including one of the first viral iPhone teardown videos, helped drive massive traffic and sales to his website. In 2012, his marketing efforts earned him the "Most Unique Marketing" award at MivaCon for generating six-figure monthly revenues through video-driven website traffic. After selling his business in 2018, Stanley has continued to make an impact in the ecommerce industry.
"I've been a client of Miva for over 15 years, and I've seen firsthand how powerful their platform is for scaling ecommerce businesses," said Stanley. "I'm excited to now join the Miva team and collaborate with Rick Wilson and the talented group here to drive the company's next phase of growth."
Rick Wilson, CEO of Miva, commented, "Rob's extensive experience as both an entrepreneur and a marketing leader makes him the ideal person to lead our growth marketing efforts. His deep understanding of Miva as a former client gives him unique insight into how we can continue to empower our users."
As Senior Director of Growth Marketing, Stanley will focus on expanding Miva's market presence, optimizing customer engagement, and driving the company's strategic growth initiatives. His expertise in digital marketing, content creation, and strategic partnerships will play a key role in Miva's continued expansion.
About Miva, Inc.
Miva offers a flexible and adaptable ecommerce platform that evolves with businesses and allows them to drive sales, maximize average order value, cut overhead costs, and increase revenue. Miva has been helping businesses realize their ecommerce potential for over 20 years and empowering retail, wholesale, and direct-to-consumer sellers across all industries to transform their business through ecommerce. Learn more at http://www.miva.com.
