Mix on Wheels Debuts Revolutionary Electric DJ Vehicle, Redefining Mobile Entertainment

This EV DJ from Mix on Wheels is the first of its kind, combining cutting-edge technology, sustainability, and unparalleled entertainment to redefine the future of events.

The EV DJ is committed to sustainability, which is a key component. Powered entirely by state of the art ECOFLOW Smart Batteries, it offers a more eco-friendly alternative to traditional gas-powered DJ vehicles. This makes it ideal for events prioritizing environmental consciousness, such as corporate gatherings, social events, festivals, indoor/outdoor events, etc.

Features of the Electric DJ Vehicle:

Sustainability and Eco-Friendliness: Built into a 2024 Tesla Model X, the EV DJ offers a sustainable and environmentally friendly solution for events.

Unparalleled Entertainment: Featuring a professional sound system, DJ/Emcee, internal/external LED lighting, a wide screen monitor for video or logo playback, SMS photo booth and a built-in DJ mixer, the EV DJ delivers an unforgettable experience.

Versatility: Perfect for corporate events, social gatherings, theme parks, trade shows, experiential marketing campaigns and more, the EV DJ can adapt to various settings and occasions.

EV DJ - Electric DJ Car - Mix On Wheels

Mix on Wheels is excited to offer The EV DJ to clients seeking a unique and unforgettable entertainment experience. To learn more about the The EV DJ and book your event, please visit www.mixonwheels.com or contact us at 407.490.5757 or [email protected]

About Mix on Wheels:

Mix on Wheels was founded in 2008 in Orlando, Florida by DJ Charles Miles. His vision is to create an unparalleled event experience by providing outstanding entertainment via his revolutionary mobile DJ vehicles. Mix on Wheels is the leader in innovation, forward- thinking, and world-class customer service.

