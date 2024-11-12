Mixhalo Wins Esteemed AV Award for the Second Year in a Row

"After spending nearly a decade fine-tuning audio delivery in notoriously difficult live event environments, we knew we had a unique opportunity to win the live events interpretation space," said Corey Laplante, President & COO of Mixhalo. Post this

The AV Awards, held earlier this month in London, is the unrivaled badge of excellence for the audio-visual industry and the benchmark for the highest professional standards and best practices. All awards are independently judged by a panel of senior representatives from end-user organizations, consultants, and key industry players. This is the second consecutive award for Mixhalo in the "Event Technology of the Year" category.

"After spending nearly a decade fine-tuning audio delivery in notoriously difficult live event environments, we knew we had a unique opportunity to win the live events interpretation space," said Corey Laplante, President & COO of Mixhalo. "We are honored to be recognized by the AV Awards for helping solve this global issue and creating a more inclusive and immersive experience for live event attendees and a more affordable and sustainable solution for conference organizers."

Stay tuned for updates on Mixhalo Translate at http://www.mixhalo.com.

About Mixhalo

Mixhalo is an ultra-low latency networking technology that unlocks never-before-possible fan experiences at live events and beyond. Powered by proprietary, cutting-edge networking technologies, Mixhalo elevates the live music experience by offering in-ear, studio-quality audio to all fans – via their own phones and headphones – so they can listen just like the artists on stage. Fans can even access unique mixes, like the guitar mix, or the drums. In live sports, teams and venues use Mixhalo to deliver multiple channels of audio content, which could include home and away radio broadcasts, Spanish language broadcasts, celebrity commentary, and other custom content – all perfectly synchronized with the live action. And at conferences and corporate events, Mixhalo Translate delivers real-time, AI-generated foreign language interpretation and transcription in over 50 languages.

Mixhalo clients and partners to date have included: Aerosmith, Charlie Puth, Incubus, L-Acoustics, Metallica, NASCAR, Sting, TechCrunch Disrupt, TSX Entertainment, and multiple teams across MLS, the NBA, and the NHL. Investors including Fortress, Foundry Group, Sapphire Sport, Founders Fund, Defy Partners, Cowboy Ventures, Red Light Management, L-Acoustics, and others in technology, sports, and entertainment back the company. For more information, visit http://www.mixhalo.com or follow us on Twitter (X) at @Mixhalo.

Media Contact

The Key PR for Mixhalo, Mixhalo, 4152031205, [email protected]

