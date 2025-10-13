Mixing Tanks USA Establishes National Headquarters in Utah to Power U.S. Manufacturing Resurgence

We believe in the future of American manufacturing, It's not just about making products here again — it's about being ready to compete and win. Post this

The company's move to Utah reflects a nationwide surge in reshoring. According to a study from Deloitte and The Manufacturing Institute, Utah is expected to be a significant leader in U.S. manufacturing job growth within this decade, requiring more than 25,000 new manufacturing workers to meet the demand.

With reshoring initiatives, combined state-level projections estimate 400,000 new manufacturing jobs in the U.S. by 2035. Biotech and pharmaceutical manufacturing, in particular, are expected to grow 6–8% annually through 2030.

"Businesses nationwide are feeling the strain of disrupted supply chains and shifting tariffs," added Fisco. "But with these challenges comes opportunity. Manufacturers that invest now in modern systems and capabilities will be best positioned to diversify, expand, and thrive in this new era of U.S. manufacturing."

MTUSA is uniquely positioned to help manufacturers scale and adapt, offering U.S.-built stainless steel vessels and turnkey processing systems that meet the highest standards of quality and compliance. From biotech labs to beverage plants, the company delivers solutions that enable efficiency, consistency, and growth.

"We believe in the future of American manufacturing," said Fisco. "It's not just about making products here again — it's about being ready to compete and win."

