Mixmax Launches AI-Powered Sales Engagement Tools for Boosting Revenue

Increasing efficiency is a key priority for organizations adopting AI, according to Deloitte's "State of AI in the Enterprise" report. 33% of respondents reported making organizational processes more efficient with AI.

Now, in addition to helping revenue teams increase efficiency with time-saving workflow automations, CRM updates, and email templates, Mixmax helps sales teams scale personalized outreach more effectively with AI Compose.

"AI Compose helps to create new sequences or templates so I don't have to come up with it all on my own," says Robert Martin, Account Executive at Guesty.

Mixmax AI Compose is designed to address the challenges faced by sales teams in crafting persuasive emails while saving them valuable time. With this tool, sales representatives can focus more on building relationships and closing deals.

Mixmax also leverages AI by analyzing millions of interactions to offer "Recommended Send Times" based on when emails are most likely to get engagement.

"Mixmax AI is a game-changer for revenue teams," says Olof Mathé, CEO & co-founder of Mixmax. "By including the power of AI in our platform, we are enabling reps to craft compelling, personalized email communications at scale, faster than ever."

Mixmax AI Compose is now available for revenue teams looking to elevate their sales engagement strategies. For more information, please visit www.mixmax.com/mixmaxai

About Mixmax

Mixmax is the easiest-to-use sales engagement platform, transforming the way revenue teams build pipeline, close deals and engage customers. With time-saving automations, collaboration tools and personalized outreach, Mixmax is committed to making sales enjoyable - and successful - for everyone involved. Thousands of Mixmax superfans from top-performing sales teams rely on the platform daily to hit their revenue goals. For more information, visit http://www.mixmax.com.

