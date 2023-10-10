Mixmax Launches AI-Powered Sales Engagement Tools for Boosting Revenue

Mixmax AI Compose powered by generative AI is now available, offering revenue teams a faster way to craft high-performing sales emails
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mixmax, the easiest-to-use sales engagement platform, today unveiled AI Compose. This feature leverages cutting-edge generative AI technology to empower sales professionals in creating highly effective and personalized sales emails in a fraction of the time.
With AI Compose, sales reps can easily create engaging, conversion-focused emails with a few clicks, whether for cold outreach or prospect follow-up. Reps can also quickly change the tone and length of the email.
Increasing efficiency is a key priority for organizations adopting AI, according to Deloitte's "State of AI in the Enterprise" report. 33% of respondents reported making organizational processes more efficient with AI.
Now, in addition to helping revenue teams increase efficiency with time-saving workflow automations, CRM updates, and email templates, Mixmax helps sales teams scale personalized outreach more effectively with AI Compose.
"AI Compose helps to create new sequences or templates so I don't have to come up with it all on my own," says Robert Martin, Account Executive at Guesty.
Mixmax AI Compose is designed to address the challenges faced by sales teams in crafting persuasive emails while saving them valuable time. With this tool, sales representatives can focus more on building relationships and closing deals.
Mixmax also leverages AI by analyzing millions of interactions to offer "Recommended Send Times" based on when emails are most likely to get engagement.
"Mixmax AI is a game-changer for revenue teams," says Olof Mathé, CEO & co-founder of Mixmax. "By including the power of AI in our platform, we are enabling reps to craft compelling, personalized email communications at scale, faster than ever."
Mixmax AI Compose is now available for revenue teams looking to elevate their sales engagement strategies. For more information, please visit www.mixmax.com/mixmaxai
About Mixmax
Mixmax is the easiest-to-use sales engagement platform, transforming the way revenue teams build pipeline, close deals and engage customers. With time-saving automations, collaboration tools and personalized outreach, Mixmax is committed to making sales enjoyable - and successful - for everyone involved. Thousands of Mixmax superfans from top-performing sales teams rely on the platform daily to hit their revenue goals. For more information, visit http://www.mixmax.com.
