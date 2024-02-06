Mixmax Launches Inbound Lead Routing and Instant Scheduling

"Prospects are no longer interested in lengthy lead qualification and routing processes that cause friction and delays." - Olof Mathé, CEO & Co-founder of Mixmax. Post this

Round robin scheduling in Mixmax helps revenue teams succeed through the following main use cases:

Improving Speed to Lead

Route qualified leads to a round robin calendar embedded directly on a website or sent in an automated follow-up email. The calendar shows all available times from all the available round robin team members, allowing leads to choose the best time.

Distributing Leads to Sales Teams

Once a lead has been qualified, a business development rep can embed the round robin calendar link into an email, or book on the round robin calendar directly to find the soonest and best time for the prospect.

Managing Inbound Requests from Customers

For customer success teams that share inbound customer requests, this feature allows the team to distribute requests evenly while giving customers the most availability to choose from.

Round robin scheduling is the latest enhancement to Mixmax's calendar and scheduling solution, with 90,000 active users. Its one-click scheduling saves time and eliminates the back-and-forth from booking meetings.

Mixmax also allows meeting time slots to be embedded directly inside email, which increases the chances of booking a meeting by 57%.

"Speed is more important than ever when it comes to responding to inbound leads," said Olof Mathé, CEO & Co-founder of Mixmax. "Prospects are no longer interested in lengthy lead qualification and routing processes that cause friction and delays. Our new round robin scheduling lets Mixmax users build even more pipeline by combining their existing best-in-class outbound prospecting motion with inbound lead routing."

Access to round robin scheduling is available on Mixmax Growth plans and above. For more information, please visit: www.mixmax.com/round-robin

About Mixmax

Mixmax is the easiest-to-use sales engagement platform, transforming the way revenue teams build pipeline, close deals, and engage customers. With time-saving automations, collaboration tools, and personalized outreach, Mixmax is committed to making sales enjoyable - and successful - for everyone involved. More than 90,000 Mixmax superfans from top-performing sales teams rely on the platform daily to hit their revenue goals. For more information, visit http://www.mixmax.com.

Media Contact

Nick Butler, Mixmax, 1 (415) 938-9296, [email protected], mixmax.com

SOURCE Mixmax