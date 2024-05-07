Mixmax Launches New Integration With HubSpot, Empowering Revenue Teams to Reach More Buyers

Customer data shows that sales reps can also save up to 40 hours per month with automated Mixmax rules. Post this

Revenue teams using the integration can leverage HubSpot's industry-leading CRM while supercharging their outreach with advanced Mixmax features:

Mixmax Sidebar: Reduce tab switching by accessing LinkedIn Sales Navigator, dialing, SMS, contact engagement scores and activity feeds directly from your inbox.

Contact engagement scores: Prioritize your time on the most engaged contacts with AI-powered engagement scores, calculated automatically based on Mixmax activity.

Delegated sending: Send sequences on behalf of another sender, such as an Account Executive or member of the C-Suite for multi-threading deals.

Mixmax Sidechat: Start a private chat with teammates about any email in your inbox to collaborate on deals, approvals, customer renewals, and handoffs.

Email enhancements: Stand out and get more replies with enhancements such as polls, surveys, CTA buttons, link previews, and more.

Customer data shows that sales reps can also save up to 40 hours per month with automated Mixmax rules. Examples include sending an email or creating a task when someone answers an email poll, sending a reschedule email template when someone cancels a meeting, or getting a real-time Slack message when someone engages with your content.

"We are thrilled to announce our integration with HubSpot CRM, which is in demand from our customers who value intuitive, easy-to-use software that is quick to implement," says Olof Mathé, CEO & Co-founder of Mixmax. "Mixmax is a great fit for HubSpot CRM users who want to reach more buyers with a more advanced suite of sales engagement features. It's harder to stand out in B2B sales today, and reps need the tools to ensure their messages are engaging, interactive, personalized, and sent at the right time and place."

The Mixmax integration with HubSpot is now available. For more information, visit www.mixmax.com.

