Mixmax Launches SMS Functionality: Transforming How Revenue Teams Engage with Prospects and Customers

Some of the ways Mixmax customers can boost revenue with the new SMS feature include:

Lead Follow-Up

Use manual SMS steps in inbound follow-up sequences to increase response rates, or reduce meeting no-shows by sending SMS confirmations before meetings.

Prospect Nurture

Have sales reps set up a nurture drip to send high-value content to prospects via SMS.

Accelerating and Closing Deals

Stay top of mind with prospects and keep deals moving forward by confirming next steps or answering quick questions by SMS.

Prospect Re-engagement

Check in and add value to re-engage cold opportunities or closed-lost deals at the next renewal cycle.

Customer Success & Account Management

Enhance Mixmax renewal sequences with manual SMS tasks to get quick replies and stop chasing renewals.

"Over the past year, we've seen increased demand from revenue teams looking to leverage SMS as part of their multi-channel outreach," said Olof Mathé, CEO & Co-founder of Mixmax. "Inboxes are overcrowded. It's critical to stand out with the right message on the right channel to move deals forward, engage customers, and build more pipeline."

Access to SMS is now available on Mixmax Enterprise plans. For more information, please visit www.mixmax.com/sms.

