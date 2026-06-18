mixsoon Launches TikTok Shop Super Brand Day with Up to 70% Off and Exclusive K-Beauty Glow Bundles

The K-beauty brand invites shoppers to "Mix Into More" with limited-time offers live now through July 2.
SEOUL, South Korea, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- mixsoon today announced its TikTok Shop Super Brand Day campaign, featuring exclusive bundles and limited-time offers of up to 70% off live now through July 2.
Under the campaign message "Mix Into More," mixsoon is celebrating how its focused skincare essentials can be mixed, layered, and paired into simple routines for a healthy, effortless glow.
"Every mixsoon product starts with ingredient integrity and a clear purpose," said a mixsoon brand spokesperson. "With 'Mix Into More,' we wanted to celebrate what happens when those focused essentials come together — creating simple, personalized routines that help each shopper discover their own healthy glow."
The campaign will spotlight mixsoon's key TikTok Shop favorites across three categories:
- Glass Skin Essentials — Led by mixsoon's one and only Bean Essence, a viral fermented skincare essential loved for its unique texture and glass-skin glow.
- Cleansing Duo — A gentle daily cleansing pair designed to remove buildup and leave skin feeling fresh, soft, and comfortable.
- PDRN Line — A skin-loving lineup powered by plant-based rice PDRN, created to support hydrated, healthy-looking radiance.
As part of the celebration, mixsoon will bring the campaign to life through livestream shopping moments, a billboard takeover in New York City's Times Square, and an LA pop-up experience at Koreatown Plaza for the full duration of Super Brand Day.
Throughout the campaign, mixsoon's TikTok Shop livestreams will feature product demos, exclusive offers, creator-led moments, and special giveaways. CEO Juup Hwang will make a special Mega LIVE Day appearance on June 19th. Shoppers can visit mixsoon's official TikTok Shop to explore the full campaign and exclusive offers.
About mixsoon
mixsoon is a K-beauty brand known for its ingredient-focused, minimalist approach to skincare. Through simple yet effective formulas, mixsoon creates everyday essentials designed to support healthy-looking skin and a natural glow.
Media Contact
Jessica McCafferty, mixsoon, 1 7733192581, [email protected]
SOURCE mixsoon
Share this article