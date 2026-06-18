mixsoon Launches TikTok Shop Super Brand Day with Up to 70% Off and Exclusive K-Beauty Glow Bundles

mixsoon today announced its TikTok Shop Super Brand Day campaign, featuring exclusive bundles and limited-time offers of up to 70% off live now through July 2. Post this

"Every mixsoon product starts with ingredient integrity and a clear purpose," said a mixsoon brand spokesperson. "With 'Mix Into More,' we wanted to celebrate what happens when those focused essentials come together — creating simple, personalized routines that help each shopper discover their own healthy glow."

The campaign will spotlight mixsoon's key TikTok Shop favorites across three categories:

Glass Skin Essentials — Led by mixsoon's one and only Bean Essence, a viral fermented skincare essential loved for its unique texture and glass-skin glow.

Cleansing Duo — A gentle daily cleansing pair designed to remove buildup and leave skin feeling fresh, soft, and comfortable.

PDRN Line — A skin-loving lineup powered by plant-based rice PDRN, created to support hydrated, healthy-looking radiance.

As part of the celebration, mixsoon will bring the campaign to life through livestream shopping moments, a billboard takeover in New York City's Times Square, and an LA pop-up experience at Koreatown Plaza for the full duration of Super Brand Day.

Throughout the campaign, mixsoon's TikTok Shop livestreams will feature product demos, exclusive offers, creator-led moments, and special giveaways. CEO Juup Hwang will make a special Mega LIVE Day appearance on June 19th. Shoppers can visit mixsoon's official TikTok Shop to explore the full campaign and exclusive offers.

About mixsoon

mixsoon is a K-beauty brand known for its ingredient-focused, minimalist approach to skincare. Through simple yet effective formulas, mixsoon creates everyday essentials designed to support healthy-looking skin and a natural glow.

Media Contact

Jessica McCafferty, mixsoon, 1 7733192581, [email protected]

SOURCE mixsoon