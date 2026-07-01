mixsoon to Close TikTok Shop Deals For You Days With Final Super Brand Day Mega LIVE Featuring Kevin Woo

The July 1 livestream on @mixsoon.us will feature up to 75% off, extra coupon savings, exclusive gifts, giveaways, and a special co-host appearance by Kevin Woo from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. PDT. Post this

During the July 1 Mega LIVE, viewers can shop deals of up to 75% off, unlock an extra 15% off coupon on orders of $99+, and enjoy gift-with-purchase benefits on eligible orders. The event will also feature special giveaway opportunities, including chances to win iPhone 17 devices. Offers and giveaways are available for a limited time during the livestream, while supplies last and subject to official terms.

A major highlight of the final Mega LIVE will be a special co-host appearance by Kevin Woo, the singing voice behind Mystery Saja in KPop Demon Hunters, Netflix's most popular film of all time. Woo will join the livestream from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. PDT, giving viewers a chance to hear from the voice behind Saja Boys' Billboard Global 200 Top 10 songs and discover his picks from mixsoon's bestselling skincare essentials.

The July 1 event marks the final major livestream of mixsoon's Super Brand Day campaign during TikTok Shop Deals For You Days. Viewers can tune in to @mixsoon.us on July 1 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. PDT, with Kevin Woo appearing from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. PDT.

About mixsoon

mixsoon is a Korean skincare brand built on the philosophy of minimal beauty. With a focus on carefully selected ingredients and simple, intentional routines, mixsoon offers skincare solutions designed to support hydration, radiance, calming care, and healthy-looking skin.

Media Contact

Jessica McCafferty, mixsoon, 1 773-319-2581, [email protected]

SOURCE mixsoon