Mizo Announces Building the Fully Digital L1 Technician for MSPs

We're building toward replacing the need for L1 tasks done by techs. Your technicians should be doing complex, high-value work, not resetting passwords at 2 AM. Post this

Toward a Fully Digital L1 Technician

Mizo is expanding beyond triage and routing to deliver what most MSPs need most: a fully digital L1 technician. L1 issues: password resets, access requests, basic troubleshooting, software provisioning, typically represent 70% of all service desk tickets. These are the repetitive tasks that consume technician time and drive burnout.

Mizo's digital L1 agent handles these tickets autonomously, end-to-end:

Password resets — Verifies identity and resets credentials across Active Directory, Microsoft 365, and other systems in under 30 seconds

Access provisioning — Processes permission changes and user provisioning with automated approval workflows

Basic troubleshooting — Guides users through connectivity, software, and configuration issues to resolution

Software requests — Handles installation requests from approval through deployment and verification

24/7 coverage — Resolves L1 tickets nights, weekends, and holidays without after-hours staffing costs

When a ticket exceeds L1 complexity, the AI escalates intelligently, providing the L2/L3 technician with full diagnostic context, attempted resolution steps, and recommended next actions. No ticket is dropped. No context is lost. "This isn't just triage automation," said Tougas.

Validated by ConnectWise's Own Innovation Program

Mizo was recognized as runner-up in the ConnectWise IT Nation PitchIT 2025 competition, earning a $30,000 prize and validation from industry leaders including ConnectWise CEO Manny Rivelo, who noted: "This year's finalists represent the next wave of solutions driving growth and transformation for MSPs and their SMB customers."

Selected from 26 emerging technology innovators across more than 10 countries, Mizo completed a rigorous 16-week accelerator program before presenting to MSP industry leaders at IT Nation Connect 2025 in Orlando.

Real-World Results

MSPs using Mizo are already seeing measurable impact on service desk operations:

30% fewer escalations — AI handles routine triage and resolution, freeing senior technicians for complex work

26% capacity increase — Teams handle significantly more tickets without adding headcount

Improved first-touch resolution — Contextual knowledge base linking gives technicians instant access to relevant documentation

Seconds, not minutes — Automated ticket classification, prioritization, and dispatch in under 2 seconds

Nexxo, a fast-growing Montreal-based MSP and one of Mizo's earliest customer, used the platform to scale operations while empowering junior technicians with AI-assisted troubleshooting and automated documentation.

"We had all the right ingredients for growth, but our internal processes weren't scaling fast enough," said Laurence St-Yves, CTO and co-founder of Nexxo. "Mizo helped our team do more with less, empowering techs at all levels while freeing up senior staff to focus on strategic initiatives."

Built for How MSPs Actually Work

Most MSPs don't run a single-vendor stack. A typical MSP environment combines tools from multiple vendors, chosen for fit, not because one company makes everything. When AI automation is bundled into a single PSA vendor's ecosystem, it only works for MSPs who have gone all-in on that vendor. That's not the reality for most of the market.

Mizo integrates natively across the tools MSPs already use:

PSA: ConnectWise Manage, Autotask, HaloPSA

Documentation: IT Glue, Hudu, Confluence, SharePoint

Communication: Microsoft Teams, Slack

Scheduling: Microsoft Bookings

Mizo's pricing is designed to match the real operating reality of MSPs. Built on a true usage-based model, Mizo adapts to the non-linear demand MSPs face every day, scaling up or down with ticket volume rather than forcing rigid licensing structures. The per-ticket pricing starts at $0.50 per ticket with no setup fees, no per-user licensing, and no long-term contracts.

Availability

Mizo is available now with a free trial for qualified MSPs. To learn more or schedule a demo, visit https://mizo.tech/contact or start a free trial at https://mizo.tech/free-trial.

Industry Context

Mizo's announcement comes amid significant consolidation in the MSP AI space. In January 2026, ConnectWise acquired ZofiQ, an AI automation platform for service desk, integrating it into ConnectWise workflows. Mizo delivers intelligent ticket triage, autonomous resolution, and documentation across any combination of PSA, RMM, and documentation tools—reflecting how MSPs actually build their technology stacks.

"The zofiQ acquisition validates what we've been building — agentic AI is the future of MSP service desks," said Mathieu Tougas, CEO and co-founder of Mizo. "But MSPs don't run single-vendor stacks. They choose best-of-breed tools for a reason — Autotask, ConnectWise or Halo for PSA, Ninja or Datto for RMM, Hudu or IT Glue for documentation, Teams for communication. Your AI automation layer should work across your entire stack, not into one single vendor's ecosystem."

About Mizo

Mizo is an AI-powered service desk automation platform purpose-built for managed service providers. Using agentic AI that understands context, reasons through problems, and takes intelligent action, Mizo automates ticket triage, dispatch, L1 resolution, and documentation across leading PSA, RMM, and documentation platforms.

Founded in Montreal, Canada, Mizo was named runner-up in the ConnectWise IT Nation PitchIT 2025 competition.

Learn more at https://mizo.tech.

Media Contact

Mathieu Tougas, Mizo, 1 819 568 0334, [email protected], https://mizo.tech

SOURCE Mizo