Mizo Launches End-to-End Autonomous Resolution Across Microsoft 365

For years, Level 1 has been where great technicians get stuck doing repetitive work. With end-to-end resolution across Microsoft 365, our agents now securely do that work start to finish so our partners' people can focus on service quality and working problems that actually need a human touch. Post this

Resolved end to end across Microsoft 365

Representative use cases now handled autonomously include:

Password resets with verified identity

MFA method reset and re-registration

Account unlocks

Microsoft 365 license assignment and reassignment

Distribution list membership changes

Security group membership changes

Shared mailbox access and permissions

Calendar delegation and permissions

Mailbox forwarding configuration

Email alias creation

Guest and external collaboration access

Microsoft Teams membership and access

SharePoint and OneDrive access permissions

New user provisioning

Offboarding and account deactivation

Conditional access exception handling

The release introduces complex identity verification workflows powered by MFA push in Microsoft 365, ensuring every sensitive action is tied to a confirmed end user, a security standard that meets the bar MSPs and their clients expect.

"Our partners have been asking for one thing above all: more leverage for their teams," said Mat Tougas, CEO and co-founder of Mizo. "For years, Level 1 has been where great technicians get stuck doing repetitive work. With end-to-end resolution across Microsoft 365, our agents now securely do that work start to finish so our partners' people can focus on service quality and working problems that actually need a human touch."

The launch comes amid strong momentum. Mizo has been doubling its partner count every quarter and is rapidly expanding the end-to-end resolution capabilities of its AI agents. The expansion directly enables the vision of "Customer Zero," the concept Pax8 unveiled at Pax8 Beyond: MSPs running their own operations on autonomous AI first, then delivering that same leverage to the clients they serve.

"We're building what MSPs need to scale the future, not just patch the present," said Nat, CRO and co-founder of Mizo. "Pax8 put a name to where the industry is heading with Customer Zero. Mizo is what makes it real: the autonomous Level 1 that lets an MSP become Customer Zero, prove it on their own desk, and then extend it to every client."

Microsoft 365 is the first environment to reach full end-to-end coverage. Mizo will continue extending autonomous resolution across the broader MSP tool stack as it builds toward a fully Agentic Service Desk. As in any of its agent deployment, Mizo allows customers to choose the permission level for every action, from human in the loop to fully autonomous.

About Mizo

Mizo is the agentic AI service desk platform built for managed service providers. Mizo automates the full ticket lifecycle: triage, dispatch, communication, resolution, documentation, and QA across leading PSA platforms including ConnectWise, HaloPSA, and Autotask, and integrates with RMM and documentation tools. Founded by MSP operators, Mizo helps partners deliver faster, more consistent service while giving their teams the leverage to scale. Learn more at mizo.tech.

Media Contact

Mathieu Tougas, Mizo, 1 819 568 0334, [email protected], https://mizo.tech

SOURCE Mizo