Mizo Launches End-to-End Autonomous Resolution Across Microsoft 365

Mizo's AI agents now resolve more than 15 Microsoft 365 service desk scenarios end to end, including complex identity verification through MFA push, marking the first major step toward the fully agentic Service Desk Mizo is deploying for its MSP partners.
MONTREAL, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mizo, the agentic AI service desk platform for managed service providers (MSPs), today announced the release of full end-to-end resolution across Microsoft 365. Mizo's AI agents now independently complete more than 15 common service desk use cases from intake to closure, securely verifying end-user identity in real time through MFA push before taking sensitive actions. It is the first major milestone toward the fully Agentic Service Desk that Mizo is building for its partners.
Until now, agent-based automation in the service desk has largely stopped at triage and routing. Mizo closes the loop: its agents authenticate the requester, perform the change inside the customer's Microsoft 365 environment, communicate with the end user, and resolve the ticket and document every action in the partner's toolset — without a technician in the middle.
Resolved end to end across Microsoft 365
Representative use cases now handled autonomously include:
- Password resets with verified identity
- MFA method reset and re-registration
- Account unlocks
- Microsoft 365 license assignment and reassignment
- Distribution list membership changes
- Security group membership changes
- Shared mailbox access and permissions
- Calendar delegation and permissions
- Mailbox forwarding configuration
- Email alias creation
- Guest and external collaboration access
- Microsoft Teams membership and access
- SharePoint and OneDrive access permissions
- New user provisioning
- Offboarding and account deactivation
- Conditional access exception handling
The release introduces complex identity verification workflows powered by MFA push in Microsoft 365, ensuring every sensitive action is tied to a confirmed end user, a security standard that meets the bar MSPs and their clients expect.
"Our partners have been asking for one thing above all: more leverage for their teams," said Mat Tougas, CEO and co-founder of Mizo. "For years, Level 1 has been where great technicians get stuck doing repetitive work. With end-to-end resolution across Microsoft 365, our agents now securely do that work start to finish so our partners' people can focus on service quality and working problems that actually need a human touch."
The launch comes amid strong momentum. Mizo has been doubling its partner count every quarter and is rapidly expanding the end-to-end resolution capabilities of its AI agents. The expansion directly enables the vision of "Customer Zero," the concept Pax8 unveiled at Pax8 Beyond: MSPs running their own operations on autonomous AI first, then delivering that same leverage to the clients they serve.
"We're building what MSPs need to scale the future, not just patch the present," said Nat, CRO and co-founder of Mizo. "Pax8 put a name to where the industry is heading with Customer Zero. Mizo is what makes it real: the autonomous Level 1 that lets an MSP become Customer Zero, prove it on their own desk, and then extend it to every client."
Microsoft 365 is the first environment to reach full end-to-end coverage. Mizo will continue extending autonomous resolution across the broader MSP tool stack as it builds toward a fully Agentic Service Desk. As in any of its agent deployment, Mizo allows customers to choose the permission level for every action, from human in the loop to fully autonomous.
About Mizo
Mizo is the agentic AI service desk platform built for managed service providers. Mizo automates the full ticket lifecycle: triage, dispatch, communication, resolution, documentation, and QA across leading PSA platforms including ConnectWise, HaloPSA, and Autotask, and integrates with RMM and documentation tools. Founded by MSP operators, Mizo helps partners deliver faster, more consistent service while giving their teams the leverage to scale. Learn more at mizo.tech.
Media Contact
Mathieu Tougas, Mizo, 1 819 568 0334, [email protected], https://mizo.tech
SOURCE Mizo
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