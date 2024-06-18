MJ Housing & Services Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses on Inc.'s Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2024

MJ HOUSING & SERVICES named among best workplaces

SAN DIEGO, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MJ Housing & Services has been named to Inc.'s annual Best Workplaces list. Prominently featured on Inc.com, the list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company cultures, whether operating in a physical or a virtual facility.

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 543 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

Charles Brown, company President states, "The Culture here at MJ Housing & Services is simple. We take a family approach to our environment. This allows us to celebrate victories as a cohesive entity. We value people and this includes everyone who comes in contact with us."

"Each year, Inc.'s Best Workplaces program recognizes the very best in terms of companies that have fostered a truly amazing culture," says Inc. editor-in-chief Mike Hofman. "We use hard metrics and data as well as qualitative measures for judging in order to find the very best—and we're proud that the program is highly selective."

About MJ Housing & Services

MJ Housing & Services specializes in enhancing the lives of seniors and families living in affordable housing communities across the United States. We provide quality service coordination and educational programming focused on empowering our senior and disabled residents to live independently and our families to be economically self-sufficient.

Currently, MJ Housing & Services serves over 20,000 residents at over 100 affordable housing communities in the US. Each apartment complex offers free, comprehensive services to all interested residents on-site. Culturally sensitive services are provided to all of our residents, including the most needy and vulnerable of low income populations.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive

community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

Media Contact

Charles Brown, MJ Housing & Services, 1 5124176380, [email protected], www.mjhousingandservices.com

SOURCE MJ Housing & Services