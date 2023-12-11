MJBizCon Spotlight: Slingr Redefines Cannabis Software Solutions

Slingr's low-code tools help cannabis operators unlock the full potential of their businesses.

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As cannabis growers, manufacturers, equipment vendors, and labs attended MJBizCon, Slingr stood out for its cannabis-specific software solutions. The event attendees were excited to see purpose-built automation that served the industry's unique demands.

Slingr first gained traction in the cannabis labs sector, saving time and money with improved sample management, automated compliance, and streamlined workflows. Unlike competitors offering generic LIMS, Slingr Labs is tailored for cannabis sample management, compliance, and testing processes and allows labs to provide customized reports and customer portals.

MJBizCon offered Slingr a chance to showcase its platform's distinct advantages, from adaptability and scalability to easy integrations and improved data validation and quality assurance.

"Most labs have been struggling with generic solutions that don't accomplish the mission. A malaise of software PTSD hung in the air," says Grace Schroeder, CEO of Slingr. "In the rapidly dynamic cannabis industry, labs need flexible, adaptable, future-proof solutions – and the people to make them work.

About Slingr Labs

Slingr Labs works with cannabis, diagnostic, genetic, and research labs to create extensible low-code LIMS solutions. Slingr's headquarters are in Miami, FL.

