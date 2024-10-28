MJR Dermatology Introduces Cutting-Edge IPL Laser Technology and Expands Aesthetic Treatment Offerings

MJR Dermatology, located at 2000 Riverside Pkwy, Suite 100 in Lawrenceville, GA, is dedicated to providing patient-centered medical and aesthetic services in a welcoming environment.

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Matthew Reschly and his team are excited to announce the addition of the latest IPL laser technology, the Lumenis M22, to their suite of advanced dermatological treatments. This state-of-the-art system includes the Universal IPL, Multi-spot Nd:YAG and ResurFX attachments, enabling comprehensive and versatile skin treatments. The Lumenis M22 is renowned for its ability to treat over 30 skin conditions with exceptional outcomes. The Universal IPL attachment offers photorejuvenation and treatment of benign pigmented lesions, while the Multi-spot Nd:YAG is ideal for addressing leg veins and vascular lesions. The ResurFX module provides true fractional non-ablative skin resurfacing, ensuring minimal downtime and maximum patient comfort. In addition to this technological advancement, Dr. Matthew Reschly, a highly respected dermatologist with over 25 years of experience, is now offering Daxxify, a new neuromodulator, alongside Botox and Dysport. These treatments are designed to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, providing patients with a range of options to achieve their aesthetic goals.