MJR Dermatology Introduces Cutting-Edge IPL Laser Technology and Expands Aesthetic Treatment Offerings

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Matthew Reschly and his team are excited to announce the addition of the latest IPL laser technology, the Lumenis M22, to their suite of advanced dermatological treatments. This state-of-the-art system includes the Universal IPL, Multi-spot Nd:YAG and ResurFX attachments, enabling comprehensive and versatile skin treatments. The Lumenis M22 is renowned for its ability to treat over 30 skin conditions with exceptional outcomes. The Universal IPL attachment offers photorejuvenation and treatment of benign pigmented lesions, while the Multi-spot Nd:YAG is ideal for addressing leg veins and vascular lesions. The ResurFX module provides true fractional non-ablative skin resurfacing, ensuring minimal downtime and maximum patient comfort. In addition to this technological advancement, Dr. Matthew Reschly, a highly respected dermatologist with over 25 years of experience, is now offering Daxxify, a new neuromodulator, alongside Botox and Dysport. These treatments are designed to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, providing patients with a range of options to achieve their aesthetic goals.
"We are thrilled to bring the Lumenis M22 to our practice to offer our patients the most advanced and effective treatments available, ensuring they receive the best possible care for their skin. Additionally, the introduction of Daxxify expands our ability to provide the latest aesthetic solutions tailored to each patient's unique needs," says Dr. Matthew Reschly.
More about Dr. Matthew Reschly:
Dr. Matthew Reschly earned his medical degree from the University of Florida College of Medicine. He then went on to complete his dermatology and cutaneous surgery residency at the University of South Florida College of Medicine where he was chief resident and voted outstanding resident for his graduating class. At MJR Dermatology, the team provides patients with honest and compassionate care in a pleasant and welcoming environment. Dr. Reschly's clinical interests include general dermatologic care and skin cancer monitoring, as well as dermatoses, such as psoriasis, eczema, neurodermatitis and contact dermatitis. He is also known for his surgical skills and aesthetic technique with injectables and fillers. The practice offers advanced treatments for a variety of skin conditions, from common acne and cysts to more serious issues like melanoma and lupus. Dr. Reschly is also highly skilled in performing complex surgical dermatology procedures such as Mohs surgery and biopsies, welcoming patients of any age and is well versed in pediatric dermatologic conditions and treatments. For more information or to schedule a consultation, please call (678) 535-0067 or visit http://www.mjrderm.com.
