M.K. Rittenhouse Celebrates 25 Years of E-Commerce Excellence

On January 23rd 2025 M.K. Rittenhouse & Sons Ltd celebrated the 25th anniversary of its first E-Commerce Internet order. Launched in January 2000 the E-Commerce platform has been a green industry leader shipping 100's of thousands of orders in the last 25 years making M.K. Rittenhouse an E-Commerce pioneer.
ST. CATHARINES, ON, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- M.K. Rittenhouse ("MKR" or the "Company"), a 110-year-old leading manufacturer and distributor in the landscape and agriculture industry, proudly announces its 25th anniversary of e-commerce. This milestone marks 25 years since the Company processed its first online order.
What began in 2000 as a step into the digital age with a custom coded online catalogue featuring just a few hundred products has since evolved into an expansive technologically advanced e-commerce platform powered by Magento, with over 25,000 SKUs for landscapers, gardeners, and green industry professionals in North America.
"Reaching 25 years of e-commerce is an amazing milestone for our company," said Toni Mallabar, General Manager at MKR. "When we launched our online store in 2000, the internet was still in its infancy, and we were at the forefront of e-commerce. It is incredible to see how far we have come in growing our catalogue and continuing to innovate within the e-commerce space to meet the needs of our dedicated customers."
MKR's first e-commerce order was placed by a landscaping company based in Southern Ontario and they purchased a Lawn Jet Gun, a product that MKR still carries today. Throughout its +110 year history, MKR has remained committed to the quality of product and customer service and breadth of its product offering.
