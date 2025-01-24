M.K. Rittenhouse Celebrates 25 Years of E-Commerce Excellence

"Reaching 25 years of e-commerce is an amazing milestone for our company." Post this

"Reaching 25 years of e-commerce is an amazing milestone for our company," said Toni Mallabar, General Manager at MKR. "When we launched our online store in 2000, the internet was still in its infancy, and we were at the forefront of e-commerce. It is incredible to see how far we have come in growing our catalogue and continuing to innovate within the e-commerce space to meet the needs of our dedicated customers."

MKR's first e-commerce order was placed by a landscaping company based in Southern Ontario and they purchased a Lawn Jet Gun, a product that MKR still carries today. Throughout its +110 year history, MKR has remained committed to the quality of product and customer service and breadth of its product offering.

Media Contact

Robert Fowler, MK Rittenhouse & Sons Ltd, 1 800-461-1041, [email protected], www.mkrittenhouse.com

SOURCE MK Rittenhouse & Sons Ltd