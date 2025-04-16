MKD Electric Expands to the Pacific Northwest With Sea-Tac Electric Acquisition

"Sea-Tac gives us our first physical presence out west, further expanding the reach of the MKD platform and allowing us to service our multi-state customers from coast-to-coast." Post this

This acquisition supports MKD's ongoing objective to grow both organically and through acquisitions, adding a new physical footprint on the west coast, and solidifying its position as one of the nation's largest non-union electrical contractors.

Established in 1987, Sea-Tac is a full-service electrical company offering electrical design, construction & installation, voice & data structured cabling integration, and back-end service & maintenance for customers throughout the Pacific Northwest. The Company has developed a leading reputation as the "go-to-provider" in the grocery and manufacturing sectors, and also has extensive experience executing on other retail, healthcare and general industrial jobs. Working both direct and through GCs for some of the most well-known end customers in the region, Sea-Tac brings several exciting new growth prospects to the MKD platform.

"We are very excited to welcome Sea-Tac into the MKD family of companies," said Ed Maslak, CEO of MKD Electric. "Sea-Tac gives us our first physical presence out west, further expanding the reach of the MKD platform and allowing us to service our multi-state customers from coast-to-coast. The Company has built a strong reputation in the Pacific Northwest market, which can only be attributed to their impressive management and field team. We believe this acquisition will further enhance our breadth of services and will provide yet another building block for continued growth in 2025 and beyond."

Grant Reckhow, Principal at Hastings Equity Partners, added, "The acquisition of Sea-Tac further expands MKD's geographic reach and adds several new high-visibility customers to the platform. We look forward to seeing the growth that these two companies can achieve under one roof."

With the integration of Sea-Tac, MKD Electric reinforces its position as one of the largest non-union electrical contractors in the country, offering comprehensive solutions to a diverse and growing customer base.

About Sea-Tac Electric

Since the late 1980's, Sea-Tac Electric has served the Pacific Northwest region as a full-service electrical firm specializing in numerous aspects of electrical construction with a strong emphasis on design-build and fast-track projects. Flexibility and the ability to perform difficult and logistically challenging projects is a trademark for the organization, and helps to set the business apart in today's demanding business climate. For more information, visit https://seatacelectric.com/.

About MKD Electric

Based in Elgin, Illinois, MKD Electric is one of the nation's leading full-service merit shop industrial electrical contractors, specializing in a variety of different services, including automation & controls, systems integration, and electrical testing. With its focus on key markets such as data centers, food processing, logistics, and manufacturing, MKD is dedicated to delivering best-in-class services to its customers nationwide. For more information, visit https://www.mkdelectric.com/.

About Hastings Equity Partners

Founded in 2004, Hastings Equity Partners is a lower middle-market private equity firm. Hastings invests first institutional capital in North American founder-led companies within the industrial and business services sectors, where it has deep operating and investing experience. As a preferred capital partner, Hastings seeks to empower businesses to reach their full potential. For almost two decades, the firm has formed long-term partnerships with entrepreneurs while utilizing a hands-on approach to enhance operations, provide strategic support, and accelerate growth. Learn more at https://www.hastingsequity.com/.

Media Contact

Barrett Lauer, Hastings Equity Partners, 1 281-306-3423, [email protected], hastingsequity.com

SOURCE Hastings Equity Partners