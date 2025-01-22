MKD Electric Strengthens Southeast-Presence With Brittain Electric Acquisition

"This acquisition allows us to strengthen our market reach in the Southeast and enhance the breadth of services we provide to our customers. Brittain's strong reputation and local expertise align seamlessly with MKD's vision for growth." Post this

Founded in 2006 by Ray and Stephanie Brittain, the business has built a strong reputation for delivering high-quality electrical services to federal, commercial, and industrial clients across the Southeast. Brittain's strong and established relationships with both general contractors and end customers have positioned the company for sustained growth over the foreseeable future

"We are thrilled to welcome Brittain to the MKD platform," said Ed Maslak, CEO of MKD Electric. "This acquisition allows us to strengthen our market reach in the Southeast and enhance the breadth of services we provide to our customers. Brittain's strong reputation and local expertise align seamlessly with MKD's vision for growth."

Grant Reckhow, Principal at Hastings Equity Partners, added, "The addition of Brittain accelerates MKD's trajectory as a premier non-union electrical services provider. We look forward to supporting the company as it enters this exciting new phase."

With the integration of Brittain, MKD Electric reinforces its position as one of the largest non-union electrical contractors in the country, offering comprehensive solutions to a diverse and growing customer base.

Media Contact: Grant Reckhow, Hastings Equity Partners, 1 (781) 314-9389, [email protected], https://www.hastingsequity.com/

SOURCE Hastings Equity Partners