MKFM - DuPage County Law Firm Celebrates 75 Year-Anniversary

Mirabella, Kincaid, Frederick & Mirabella, LLC celebrates 75 years of legal service in DuPage County, Illinois. Known for their client-centered approach and a wide range of legal expertise, MKFM remains dedicated to their founding principle of keeping clients well-informed.

WHEATON, Ill., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For over seven decades, the law firm of Mirabella, Kincaid, Frederick & Mirabella, LLC, has been synonymous with the highest standard of legal representation in Illinois. As we celebrate our 75th year in business, we would be remiss not to take a moment and reflect on how far our DuPage County law firm has come.

Founded in 1949, MKFM was established on the idea that a law firm is not doing its full duty if the client is uninformed. We believe that a well-informed client is able to make decisions that better support their legal interests. The firm remains evermore committed to upholding this principle, working daily to ensure our clients can have peace of mind, knowing that a vast team of skilled legal professionals is ready to assist them in pursuing their legal goals.

After 75 storied years of operation, we understand better than ever that when people come to us for help, they are often embroiled in some of the most difficult challenges of their lives. Whether we are representing a client involving a divorce or family law matter, civil or criminal law, employment discrimination or sexual harassment, no case is too big or too small for our firm to handle. Our personalized approach to assisting our clients is one of the many attributes that has helped keep us in business and operating at the highest level for so long.

For 75 years, we have been honored to serve DuPage, Kane, Will, and Kendall Counties. As we look toward the future, we are excited to continue taking on new challenges and helping individuals and families when they need it most.

To learn more about our firm located in both Wheaton and St. Charles, please contact us for legal assistance by visiting https://www.mkfmlaw.com/ or calling 630-665-7300 to schedule an initial attorney meeting.

