mliveo Launches AI-Powered Livestream Cross-Border E-Commerce Solution, Empowering a New Global B2B Dropshipping Model

mliveo Launches AI-Powered Livestream Post this

Building a New AI-Driven Infrastructure for Cross-Border E-Commerce

As platforms such as TikTok Shop and YouTube Shopping accelerate the global adoption of livestream commerce, cross-border sellers are facing challenges including high host costs, inefficient product selection, and unstable supply chains. To address these pain points, mliveo introduces three core modules:

1. AI LiveHost™ System

A multilingual AI virtual host system that operates 24/7, automatically generating compliant livestream scripts based on regional regulations. It integrates real-time inventory and logistics data to interact with customers dynamically, significantly reducing operational costs.

2. B2B Insight Graph Intelligent Sourcing Engine**

Connecting over 3,000 factories and brands worldwide, this AI-powered engine analyzes market trends, pricing ranges, and demand forecasts to help sellers quickly identify high-conversion products.

3. Trusted Drop Network Global Fulfillment System**

Covering multiple warehousing nodes across North America, Europe, and Southeast Asia, this network provides real-time fulfillment data—including delivery success rates, return rates, and logistics anomalies—enhancing supply chain transparency and reliability.

AI + Supply Chain: Entering the Dual-Engine Era of E-Commerce

"Cross-border e-commerce is entering a new era driven by AI and supply chain capabilities," said Misaya, Founder and CEO of mliveo. "Our vision is to create a 24/7 AI-powered B2B trading environment where sellers can configure their global sales operations as easily as setting up a system."

With mliveo, sellers only need to upload product SKUs and define their profit margins. The platform then automates product analysis, livestream distribution, and order conversion, significantly reducing trial-and-error costs.

Comprehensive Ecosystem and Open Capabilities

In addition to its core features, mliveo offers several extended services:

Global Channel Playbooks: Localized livestream strategies, content templates, and market-specific guidance

AI Compliance Guard: Automated multi-language compliance checks to ensure adherence to regional regulations

Partner API: Enables businesses to integrate mliveo's AI livestream and supply chain capabilities into their own systems

Currently, mliveo has partnered with over 300 manufacturers and more than 40 global dropshipping centers, with plans to further expand its European local warehousing network in 2026.

Beta Program Now Open

To accelerate adoption, mliveo is launching a Beta program targeting categories such as consumer electronics, home goods, beauty, and 3C products. Selected participants will gain access to a 60-day AI livestream co-creation program to validate markets and drive rapid growth.

About mliveo

mliveo is a technology company focused on AI-driven cross-border e-commerce solutions. Through intelligent tools and a global supply chain network, the company empowers businesses to scale internationally with efficiency and confidence.

Media Contact

Email: [email protected]

Website

mliveo.com

Company Address

Plaza West, 3031 Tisch Way #110, San Jose, CA 95128, USA

Media Contact

Carrie Lee, mliveo, 1 8068616656, [email protected]

SOURCE mliveo