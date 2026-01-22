MLM Custom Homes & Renovations Wins Best of Houzz 2025 for New Orleans Home Renovations

"New Orleans homes have stories. Our job is to protect that character while making the spaces work beautifully for today." — Machi Medrzycki, General Contractor, MLM Custom Homes & Renovations Post this

Historic + contemporary expertise. From HDLC-aware exterior details to clean, modern interiors, MLM balances preservation and performance for the Gulf climate.

Budget-flexible planning. Clear scopes, option pricing, and transparent timelines help clients choose where to save and where to splurge.

Local focus. Projects throughout Uptown, Garden District, Lakeview, Metairie/Old Metairie, and the Northshore.

"Best of Houzz recognizes teams that deliver quality and communication," said Machi Medrzycki, GC at MLM. "New Orleans homes have stories. Our job is to protect that character while making the spaces work beautifully for today."

Recent recognition & memberships:

Learn more:

About MLM Custom Homes & Renovations:

Based in Elmwood and serving Greater New Orleans, MLM builds custom homes, additions, kitchens, baths, and historic renovations. Recognitions include Best of Houzz 2025, New Orleans Magazine Best of Home 2024, 4.9★ Angi, and 55+ Google 5-Star reviews.

Lindsay Swenson, MLM Custom Homes and Renovations, 1 (504) 322-7050, [email protected], https://www.MLM-Inc.com

