M&M Auto Parts Partners with SHiFT to Remove End-of-Life Vehicles from U.S. Roads

"SHiFT is a first-of-its-kind initiative that not only helps owners effortlessly get their donated car or truck transported to a certified recycler, but also generates an affidavit of recycling to eliminate any doubt that the vehicle will be permanently retired," said Joe Hearn, CEO of SHiFT. "Working with companies like M&M Auto Parts captures perfectly how effective vehicle recycling can be when implemented correctly, and demonstrates why cars and trucks are among the most environmentally impactful products that consumers can recycle."

Since signing onto the SHiFT program, M&M has received numerous vehicles, all at a substantially reduced cost compared to purchasing salvage vehicles from a major auction or salvage vehicle company. To date, M&M has completely recycled close to 20 vehicles via the SHiFT Vehicle Retirement Initiative™, with more on the way.

"Working with SHiFT to ensure end-of-life vehicles are completely recycled without having to destroy the engine - as was required in the Cash 4 Clunkers program - is a win-win-win for automotive recyclers, the environment, and consumers," said Jonathan Morrow, President of M&M. "We see our role as recyclers as one that not only puts high-quality recycled parts back into the marketplace at a favorable price point for consumers, but also as a steward to the environment by implementing some the greenest protocols of any industry, and especially among automotive recyclers."

About SHiFT

SHiFT is a social enterprise committed to helping consumers and companies responsibly recycle vehicles with environmentally responsible protocols from start to finish. The program was created to provide a trusted resource for reducing their carbon footprint.

About M&M Auto Recyclers

Since 1960, M&M Auto Parts has been a proud family owned and operated recycler of the most recycled consumer product in the United States with 4 locations totaling nearly 100 acres and more than 250,000 square feet of warehouse space.

