MMIT Announces Finalists of the 11th Specialty Pharmacy Patient Choice Awards

Seventeen specialty pharmacies recognized for their exceptional customer service

YARDLEY, Pa., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Managed Markets Insight & Technology (MMIT), the pharmaceutical industry's trusted go-to-market partner for overcoming barriers to patient access, has announced the finalists of its eleventh annual Specialty Pharmacy Patient Choice Awards. MMIT's real-world data and expertise helps pharmaceutical manufacturers better understand how patients move from diagnosis to treatment.

MMIT hosts the annual Patient Choice Awards to honor specialty pharmacies that provide best-in-class customer satisfaction and overall patient care within six categories: Hospital and Health System, Independent, Infusion, Payer/PBM, and Retail Specialty Pharmacy, as well as Specialty Pharmacy Hubs. The finalists and winners are calculated based on the highest average net promoter scores (NPS) from quarterly Specialty Pharmacy Patient Satisfaction surveys throughout 2025.

MMIT's Specialty Pharmacy Patient Satisfaction Survey was created to provide independent, objective benchmarking data across U.S. specialty pharmacies. Pharmacies rely on this data to evaluate their services, improve patient satisfaction, and drive scripts.

The finalists are:

Hospital & Health System Specialty Pharmacy:

Independent Specialty Pharmacy:

Infusion Specialty Pharmacy:

Payer/PBM Specialty Pharmacy:

Retail Specialty Pharmacy:

Specialty Pharmacy Hubs:

"Specialty pharmacies provide essential services to patients living with chronic, complex diseases," said MMIT CEO Diane Watson. "The Patient Choice Awards honors the best of the best, who work closely with providers and care teams to provide patients with a seamless treatment experience. We congratulate these pharmacies for their daily commitment to providing quality, reliable service."

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony at the Asembia Specialty Pharmacy Summit, which will be held April 26-30 in Las Vegas.

About MMIT:

MMIT, a Norstella company, believes that patients who need lifesaving treatments shouldn't face delays because of the barriers to accessing therapies. As the leading provider of market access data, analytics and insights, our expert pharmacists, clinicians, data specialists and market researchers provide clarity and confidence to help our clients make better decisions. For more information, visit mmitnetwork.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Jessica Smith, MMIT, 1 910-508-9980, [email protected], mmitnetwork.com

SOURCE MMIT