MMIT Announces Finalists of the Ninth Specialty Pharmacy Patient Choice Awards

YARDLEY, Pa., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Managed Markets Insight & Technology (MMIT), the trusted go-to-market partner for overcoming barriers to patient access, has announced the finalists of its ninth Specialty Pharmacy Patient Choice Awards.

MMIT hosts the annual Patient Choice Awards to honor specialty pharmacies that provide best-in-class customer satisfaction and overall patient care within four categories: Hospital and Health System, Independent, Payer/PBM, and Retail. In 2024, the Patient Choice Awards will include a new category, Specialty Pharmacy Hubs, to recognize hubs that consolidate multiple services for patients taking specialty medications.

The finalists and winners are calculated based on the highest average net promoter scores (NPS) from quarterly Zitter Insights Specialty Pharmacy Patient Satisfaction surveys throughout 2023. The Specialty Pharmacy Patient Satisfaction Survey was created to provide independent, objective benchmarking data across U.S. specialty pharmacies. Pharmacies rely on this data to evaluate their services, improve patient satisfaction, and drive scripts.

The finalists are:

Hospital & Health System Specialty Pharmacy:

Mohawk Valley Health System Specialty Pharmacy

Union Health Specialty Pharmacy

Vanderbilt Health Specialty Pharmacy

Independent Specialty Pharmacy:

Onco360® Oncology Pharmacy

PANTHERx Rare Pharmacy

RareMed Solutions

Payer/PBM Specialty Pharmacy:

CenterWell Specialty Pharmacy™

AcariaHealth Specialty Pharmacy

AllianceRx Walgreens Prime

Retail Specialty Pharmacy:

Costco Specialty Pharmacy Care

Giant Eagle Specialty Pharmacy

Publix Specialty Pharmacy

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony at the Asembia Specialty Pharmacy Summit, which will be held April 28 to May 2 in Las Vegas.

"As the market evolves, it's important to recognize the specialty pharmacies that are leading by example," said MMIT CEO Diane Watson. "The Patient Choice Awards honor their commitment to patient access and reliable, personable service."

Learn more about MMIT's Specialty Pharmacy Solutions, which include patient and staff satisfaction surveys as well as the Patient Reimbursement Database, which provides real-time information on all available financial assistance programs for specialty drugs.

About MMIT:

MMIT, a Norstella company, believes that patients who need lifesaving treatments shouldn't face delays because of the barriers to accessing therapies. As the leading provider of market access data, analytics and insights, our expert teams of pharmacists, clinicians, data specialists and market researchers provide clarity and confidence so that our clients can make better decisions. For more information, visit mmitnetwork.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Zitter Insights:

Acquired in early 2019, Zitter Insights is a division of MMIT that brings market research and helps address the "why" of market access. Our Zitter Insights panel represents top health plans, PBMs and IDNs to provide meaningful insights to our clients.

