MMIT Announces Finalists of the Tenth Specialty Pharmacy Patient Choice Awards

Fifteen specialty pharmacies recognized for their exceptional customer service

YARDLEY, Pa., March 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Managed Markets Insight & Technology (MMIT), the pharmaceutical industry's trusted go-to-market partner for overcoming barriers to patient access, has announced the finalists of its tenth annual Specialty Pharmacy Patient Choice Awards. MMIT's real-world data and expertise helps pharmaceutical manufacturers better understand how patients move from diagnosis to treatment.

MMIT hosts the annual Patient Choice Awards to honor specialty pharmacies that provide best-in-class customer satisfaction and overall patient care within five categories: Hospital and Health System, Independent, Payer/PBM, Retail, and Specialty Pharmacy Hubs. This year marks the first time awards will be granted in the Specialty Pharmacy Hubs category, which recognizes organizations that consolidate multiple services for patients taking specialty medications.

The finalists and winners are calculated based on the highest average net promoter scores (NPS) from quarterly Zitter Insights Specialty Pharmacy Patient Satisfaction surveys throughout 2024. The Specialty Pharmacy Patient Satisfaction Survey was created to provide independent, objective benchmarking data across U.S. specialty pharmacies. Pharmacies rely on this data to evaluate their services, improve patient satisfaction, and drive scripts.

The finalists are:

"Specialty pharmacies provide essential services to patients living with complex diseases and navigating new diagnoses," said MMIT CEO Diane Watson. "The Patient Choice Awards honors the best of the best, who consistently go the extra mile for their patients. We congratulate these pharmacies for their daily commitment to providing quality, reliable service."

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony at the Asembia Specialty Pharmacy Summit, which will be held April 27 to May 1 in Las Vegas.

