MMIT Announces Winners of the 11th Annual Specialty Pharmacy Patient Choice Awards

Six specialty pharmacies honored for their consistently outstanding customer service

YARDLEY, Pa., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today Managed Markets Insight & Technology (MMIT), the pharmaceutical industry's trusted partner for overcoming barriers to patient access, announced the winners of its eleventh annual Specialty Pharmacy Patient Choice Awards.

Each year, MMIT hosts the Patient Choice Awards to honor specialty pharmacies that provide best-in-class customer satisfaction and overall patient care within six categories: Hospital and Health System, Independent, Infusion, Payer/PBM, and Retail Specialty Pharmacy, as well as Specialty Pharmacy Hubs.

The finalists and winners are calculated based on the highest average net promoter scores (NPS) from the Zitter Insights Specialty Pharmacy Patient Satisfaction Survey, which was created to provide independent, objective benchmarking data across U.S. specialty pharmacies. Pharmacies rely on this feedback to evaluate and improve their services, ensure consistency and quality, gain accreditation and ensure patient satisfaction.

The winners are:

The finalists are:

Hospital & Health System Specialty Pharmacy:

Independent Specialty Pharmacy:

Infusion Specialty Pharmacy:

Payer/PBM Specialty Pharmacy:

Retail Specialty Pharmacy:

Specialty Pharmacy Hubs:

"Congratulations to all the winners and finalists, as they represent the best of the best in patient care," said MMIT CEO Diane Watson. "These specialty pharmacies regularly go the extra mile to ensure their patients can access the medications they need. We are proud to recognize and celebrate that patient-first mentality."

On April 27, the finalists and winners were honored at an awards ceremony at Asembia's ASX26 Specialty Pharmacy Summit in Las Vegas.

About MMIT:

MMIT, a Norstella company, believes that patients who need lifesaving treatments shouldn't face delays because of the barriers to accessing therapies. As the leading provider of market access data, analytics and insights, our expert pharmacists, clinicians, data specialists and market researchers provide clarity and confidence to help our clients make better decisions. For more information, visit mmitnetwork.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Jessica Smith, MMIT, 1 9105089980, [email protected], mmitnetwork.com

SOURCE MMIT