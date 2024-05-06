MMIT Announces Winners of the Ninth Annual Specialty Pharmacy Patient Choice Awards

Four leading specialty pharmacies honored for their dedication to the highest quality customer service

YARDLEY, Pa., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today Managed Markets Insight & Technology (MMIT), the trusted go-to-market partner for overcoming barriers to patient access, announced the winners of its ninth annual Specialty Pharmacy Patient Choice Awards.

Each year, MMIT hosts the Patient Choice Awards to honor specialty pharmacies that provide best-in-class customer satisfaction and overall patient care within four categories: Hospital and Health System, Independent, Payer/PBM, and Retail. In 2024, the Patient Choice Awards will include a new category, Specialty Pharmacy Hubs, to recognize hubs that consolidate multiple services for patients taking specialty medications.

The finalists and winners are calculated based on the highest average net promoter scores (NPS) from the Zitter Insights Specialty Pharmacy Patient Satisfaction Survey, which was created to provide independent, objective benchmarking data across U.S. specialty pharmacies. Pharmacies rely on this data to evaluate their services, improve patient satisfaction, and drive scripts.

"The Patient Choice Awards is our opportunity to recognize all that these incredible specialty pharmacies do for patient access throughout the year," said MMIT CEO Diane Watson. "By keeping patients front and center, these pharmacies delivered superior customer service and demonstrated their unwavering commitment to their patients. Congratulations to all the winners and finalists."

Winners:

Hospital & Health System Specialty Pharmacy:

Union Health Specialty Pharmacy

Independent Specialty Pharmacy:

PANTHERx Rare Pharmacy

Payer/PBM Specialty Pharmacy:

CenterWell Specialty Pharmacy™

Retail Specialty Pharmacy:

Giant Eagle Specialty Pharmacy

Finalists:

Hospital & Health System Specialty Pharmacy:

Independent Specialty Pharmacy:

Payer/PBM Specialty Pharmacy:

Retail Specialty Pharmacy:

On April 29, the finalists and winners were celebrated at an awards ceremony at Asembia's ASX23 Specialty Pharmacy Summit in Las Vegas.

Learn more about MMIT's Specialty Pharmacy Solutions, which include patient and staff satisfaction surveys as well as the Patient Reimbursement Database, which provides real-time information on all available financial assistance programs for specialty drugs.

About MMIT:

MMIT, a Norstella company, believes that patients who need lifesaving treatments shouldn't face delays because of the barriers to accessing therapies. As the leading provider of market access data, analytics and insights, our expert teams of pharmacists, clinicians, data specialists and market researchers provide clarity and confidence so that our clients can make better decisions. For more information, visit mmitnetwork.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Zitter Insights:

Acquired in early 2019, Zitter Insights is a division of MMIT that brings market research and helps address the "why" of market access. Our Zitter Insights panel represents top health plans, PBMs and IDNs to provide meaningful insights to our clients.

