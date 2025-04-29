MMIT Announces Winners of the Tenth Annual Specialty Pharmacy Patient Choice Awards

Five specialty pharmacies honored for their outstanding customer service

YARDLEY, Pa., April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today Managed Markets Insight & Technology (MMIT), the pharmaceutical industry's trusted partner for overcoming barriers to patient access, announced the winners of its tenth annual Specialty Pharmacy Patient Choice Awards.

Each year, MMIT hosts the Patient Choice Awards to honor specialty pharmacies that provide best-in-class customer satisfaction and overall patient care within five categories: Hospital and Health System, Independent, Payer/PBM, Retail, and Specialty Pharmacy Hubs. This year marks the first time an award was given in the last category, which recognizes organizations that consolidate multiple services for patients taking specialty medications.

The finalists and winners are calculated based on the highest average net promoter scores (NPS) from the Zitter Insights Specialty Pharmacy Patient Satisfaction Survey, which was created to provide independent, objective benchmarking data across U.S. specialty pharmacies. Pharmacies rely on this feedback to evaluate and improve their services, ensure consistency and quality, gain accreditation and ensure patient satisfaction.

The winners are:

The finalists are:

Hospital & Health System Pharmacy:

Independent Specialty Pharmacy:

Payer/PBM Specialty Pharmacy:

Retail Specialty Pharmacy:

Specialty Pharmacy Hubs:

"The Patient Choice Awards recognize specialty pharmacies that routinely go above and beyond for their patients," said MMIT CEO Diane Watson. "These winners have demonstrated their commitment to providing patient-centered service that ensures patients with complex diseases have access to the medications they need. Congratulations to all the winners and finalists."

On April 28, the finalists and winners were celebrated at an awards ceremony at Asembia's ASX25 Specialty Pharmacy Summit in Las Vegas.

About MMIT:

MMIT, a Norstella company, believes that patients who need lifesaving treatments shouldn't face delays because of the barriers to accessing therapies. As the leading provider of market access data, analytics and insights, our expert pharmacists, clinicians, data specialists and market researchers provide clarity and confidence to help our clients make better decisions. For more information, visit mmitnetwork.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Zitter Insights:

Acquired in early 2019, Zitter Insights is a division of MMIT that brings market research and helps address the "why" of market access. Our Zitter Insights panel represents top health plans, PBMs and IDNs to provide meaningful insights to our clients.

