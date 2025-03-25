MMJ.com Announces Monthly Giveaway of Free Medical Marijuana Evaluations for Veterans

MMJ.com Announces Monthly Giveaway of 25 Free Medical Marijuana Evaluations for Veterans and a permanent $50 discount for all Veterans.

CLEVELAND, March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MMJ.com is proud to announce the launch of our monthly Veteran Appreciation Giveaway, offering 25 U.S. military veterans a free medical marijuana evaluation each month. This campaign highlights MMJ.com's ongoing commitment to supporting veterans seeking alternative relief through medical cannabis.

Each month, 25 veterans from eligible states will be randomly selected to receive a free medical marijuana evaluation by a licensed MMJ.com physician.

Participating states include:

Additionally, all veterans permanently qualify for a $50 discount off the standard evaluation fee by using the code: 50off

To participate, veterans must first visit MMJ.com and submit proof of their military veteran status via email to [email protected]. Accepted forms of veteran identification include:

DD-214 form

Military ID (active or retired)

VA Healthcare ID

Veterans Driver's License designation

Veteran organization membership card (e.g., VFW, American Legion)

Winners will be randomly chosen and notified directly via email each month.

"Our veterans have sacrificed immensely, and this giveaway is one small way we can express our gratitude," said John Progar, CEO of MMJ.com. "We believe strongly in supporting the health and well-being of veterans by helping them explore medical cannabis as treatment options."

For more information, please visit MMJ.com or contact our support team at [email protected].

Disclaimer: This giveaway is open exclusively to U.S. military veterans residing in participating states listed above. Proof of veteran status is mandatory. Giveaway includes the cost of medical evaluation only and does not cover medical marijuana products, state registration fees, or dispensary costs. Completing an evaluation does not guarantee medical marijuana certification. All participants must undergo a standard medical evaluation, and only veterans who meet their state's qualifying medical requirements will be issued a medical marijuana recommendation.

Media Contact

John Progar, MMJ.com, 1 8886658178, [email protected], Https://MMJ.com

SOURCE MMJ.com