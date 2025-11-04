MMORPG Pantheon: Rise of the Fallen secures additional multimillion dollar funding

Visionary Realms secures additional multimillion dollar funding to accelerate and bolster the launch of MMORPG Pantheon: Rise of the Fallen.

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The investment will fund more artists, programmers, designers, and reinforced project management to allow the team to launch the game sooner with a more complete offering of its planned content.

This news arrives amid industry-wide turmoil, including layoffs, studio closures, and investor retreats. "The industry is suffering a terrible storm right now," said CEO Chris Rowan. "We are appreciative of this vote of confidence in our team's vision, resilience, and dedication to crafting a skill-driven MMORPG."