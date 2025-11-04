MMORPG Pantheon: Rise of the Fallen secures additional multimillion dollar funding

Visionary Realms secures additional multimillion dollar funding to accelerate and bolster the launch of MMORPG Pantheon: Rise of the Fallen.
CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The investment will fund more artists, programmers, designers, and reinforced project management to allow the team to launch the game sooner with a more complete offering of its planned content.
This news arrives amid industry-wide turmoil, including layoffs, studio closures, and investor retreats. "The industry is suffering a terrible storm right now," said CEO Chris Rowan. "We are appreciative of this vote of confidence in our team's vision, resilience, and dedication to crafting a skill-driven MMORPG."
Pantheon: Rise of the Fallen entered Early Access in December 2024, with 2025 having been primarily focused on adding content for multiple level ranges and refining systems, while gathering live player feedback for consideration and implementation.
The funding enables the team to more fully realize the original vision at launch, delivering a more robust experience. "We're in a great position now," Rowan added. "Uncertainty has been removed allowing for improved, meticulous planning and focused project management which gives VR sustained momentum toward a definitive 1.0 release."
The game is available now in Early Access on Steam and via direct purchase on PantheonMMO.com.
About Visionary Realms
Visionary Realms is an independent studio fearlessly advancing the MMO genre with the content-rich, challenging, and highly social game, Pantheon: Rise of the Fallen.
