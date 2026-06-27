Mobigital Expands Global Commerce Ecosystem with AI Virtual Livestream Technology and Comprehensive B2B Solutions

Mobigital, a global B2B commerce and supply chain platform with more than 15 years of industry experience, today announced the expansion of its digital commerce ecosystem through the launch of its latest AI Virtual Livestream solution. By combining extensive supply chain resources, global business networks, and advanced artificial intelligence technologies, Mobigital aims to help businesses overcome modern marketing challenges and accelerate growth across international markets.
SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 27, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Founded more than 15 years ago, Mobigital has established a strong presence within the global supply chain and B2B commerce sectors. Over the years, the company has built extensive partnerships with manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, logistics providers, and enterprise buyers across multiple industries. This experience has enabled Mobigital to develop a comprehensive business ecosystem that supports companies seeking efficient sourcing, reliable fulfillment, and scalable growth opportunities.
Building on More Than 15 Years of Supply Chain Expertise
For over a decade and a half, Mobigital has focused on helping businesses streamline procurement, improve operational efficiency, and gain access to global supply chain resources. Through years of collaboration with suppliers and commercial partners worldwide, the company has accumulated extensive experience in product sourcing, procurement coordination, logistics management, and international trade operations.
This foundation has allowed Mobigital to create a robust infrastructure capable of supporting businesses of all sizes, from emerging merchants to established enterprises. By leveraging its long-standing industry relationships and operational expertise, the company continues to provide customers with reliable solutions that simplify business operations and support sustainable growth.
Introducing AI Virtual Livestream Technology
As the e-commerce industry continues to evolve, merchants face increasing competition and rising marketing costs. Traditional promotional methods often require significant investments in talent, production teams, equipment, and advertising resources.
To address these challenges, Mobigital has introduced its AI Virtual Livestream technology, designed to help businesses improve marketing efficiency while reducing operational complexity.
The solution utilizes advanced artificial intelligence to create virtual presenters capable of conducting product demonstrations, promotional campaigns, and customer engagement activities around the clock. Unlike conventional livestream operations that require continuous human involvement, AI-powered livestreams can operate continuously, helping merchants maintain visibility and customer interaction across multiple markets and time zones.
The technology offers several key advantages:
- Continuous 24-hour product promotion
- Reduced marketing and operational costs
- Enhanced customer engagement
- Improved promotional efficiency
- Scalable business growth opportunities
- Support for international and multilingual audiences
By integrating artificial intelligence into digital commerce operations, Mobigital enables businesses to reach customers more effectively while optimizing marketing resources.
Comprehensive One-Stop Business Solutions
Mobigital is committed to providing a complete one-stop business ecosystem designed to simplify the complexities of modern commerce.
The platform integrates multiple services into a unified solution, allowing businesses to manage key operational processes through a single ecosystem. Rather than coordinating separate providers for sourcing, fulfillment, logistics, marketing, and technology services, merchants can access a comprehensive range of business solutions through Mobigital.
Key services include:
- Global product sourcing
- Supply chain management
- Procurement coordination
- Cross-border commerce support
- AI-powered marketing solutions
- Virtual livestream technology
- Order fulfillment services
- Business development support
- International trade facilitation
This integrated approach allows businesses to focus on growth and customer acquisition while reducing operational burdens and improving efficiency.
Serving the Global B2B Market
Mobigital primarily serves the B2B marketplace, helping businesses connect with reliable suppliers, commercial partners, and buyers across international markets.
Its customer network includes:
- Manufacturers
- Suppliers
- Wholesalers
- Distributors
- Enterprise buyers
- Trading companies
- Retail organizations
- Cross-border merchants
Through its extensive commercial network, Mobigital supports businesses seeking to establish strategic partnerships, improve sourcing capabilities, and expand into new markets.
The company's B2B-focused strategy reflects its commitment to creating long-term value for organizations operating in an increasingly interconnected global economy.
Supporting Businesses Across International Markets
Global commerce continues to create new opportunities for businesses seeking expansion beyond domestic markets. However, entering international markets often requires navigating complex supply chains, logistics processes, and operational requirements.
Mobigital's global infrastructure is designed to help businesses overcome these challenges. By combining supply chain resources, logistics capabilities, and digital commerce technologies, the company enables merchants to participate more effectively in international trade and cross-border commerce.
Its worldwide network supports businesses operating across multiple regions, helping them access new customers, establish commercial relationships, and expand their market presence.
Flexible Dropshipping Business Model
To further support merchants and entrepreneurs, Mobigital offers a flexible dropshipping business model.
Under this model, merchants can sell products without maintaining large inventories or investing heavily in warehousing infrastructure. Products are fulfilled through Mobigital's integrated supply chain network, allowing businesses to focus on sales, marketing, and customer development.
Advantages of the dropshipping model include:
- Lower startup costs
- Reduced inventory risk
- Simplified operations
- Faster market entry
- Flexible product expansion
- Scalable growth potential
This approach enables businesses to enter new markets more efficiently while minimizing operational barriers.
Annual Business Volume Exceeds USD 5 Billion
Mobigital's long-standing commitment to supply chain excellence, business innovation, and customer success has contributed to strong commercial performance.
Today, the company maintains stable annual business volumes exceeding USD 5 billion, reflecting the strength of its global partnerships, operational infrastructure, and expanding customer network.
This achievement demonstrates the growing demand for integrated commerce solutions that combine technology, supply chain resources, and international business support within a single platform.
Leadership Perspective
According to Clayton Walton, Chief Executive Officer of Mobigital, the future of commerce will increasingly be driven by the integration of artificial intelligence and global business infrastructure.
"Over the past 15 years, Mobigital has built a strong foundation in supply chain management, global sourcing, and business services. As technology continues to reshape commerce, we believe businesses need smarter, more efficient solutions that support sustainable growth.
The launch of our AI Virtual Livestream technology reflects our commitment to innovation and our dedication to helping merchants succeed in an increasingly competitive environment. By combining advanced AI capabilities with our extensive supply chain resources and global business network, we are creating new opportunities for businesses worldwide.
Our goal is to provide a complete ecosystem that empowers merchants, simplifies operations, and enables long-term success across international markets."
Looking Ahead
As Mobigital continues to expand its platform capabilities, the company plans to further invest in artificial intelligence, digital commerce technologies, supply chain innovation, and global business development.
By combining more than 15 years of industry expertise with next-generation technology solutions, Mobigital aims to help businesses operate more efficiently, expand globally, and unlock new growth opportunities in the evolving digital economy.
About Mobigital
Mobigital is a global B2B commerce and supply chain platform with more than 15 years of industry experience. The company provides one-stop business solutions including supply chain management, global sourcing, AI virtual livestream technology, cross-border commerce services, dropshipping support, and international business infrastructure. Serving customers across worldwide markets, Mobigital maintains annual business volumes exceeding USD 5 billion and continues to drive innovation in the future of global commerce.
Media Contact
Mobigital Corporate Communications
Email: [email protected]
Media Contact
Clayton Walton, Mobigital Inc., 1 8068611363, [email protected], https://mobigital.com/
SOURCE Mobigital Inc.
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