Mobigital Expands Global Commerce Ecosystem with AI Virtual Livestream Technology and Comprehensive B2B Solutions

The future of commerce will be driven by AI, automation, and global connectivity. Mobigital is committed to providing businesses with the tools they need to grow faster and compete globally." — Clayton Walton, CEO of Mobigital Post this

For over a decade and a half, Mobigital has focused on helping businesses streamline procurement, improve operational efficiency, and gain access to global supply chain resources. Through years of collaboration with suppliers and commercial partners worldwide, the company has accumulated extensive experience in product sourcing, procurement coordination, logistics management, and international trade operations.

This foundation has allowed Mobigital to create a robust infrastructure capable of supporting businesses of all sizes, from emerging merchants to established enterprises. By leveraging its long-standing industry relationships and operational expertise, the company continues to provide customers with reliable solutions that simplify business operations and support sustainable growth.

Introducing AI Virtual Livestream Technology

As the e-commerce industry continues to evolve, merchants face increasing competition and rising marketing costs. Traditional promotional methods often require significant investments in talent, production teams, equipment, and advertising resources.

To address these challenges, Mobigital has introduced its AI Virtual Livestream technology, designed to help businesses improve marketing efficiency while reducing operational complexity.

The solution utilizes advanced artificial intelligence to create virtual presenters capable of conducting product demonstrations, promotional campaigns, and customer engagement activities around the clock. Unlike conventional livestream operations that require continuous human involvement, AI-powered livestreams can operate continuously, helping merchants maintain visibility and customer interaction across multiple markets and time zones.

The technology offers several key advantages:

Continuous 24-hour product promotion

Reduced marketing and operational costs

Enhanced customer engagement

Improved promotional efficiency

Scalable business growth opportunities

Support for international and multilingual audiences

By integrating artificial intelligence into digital commerce operations, Mobigital enables businesses to reach customers more effectively while optimizing marketing resources.

Comprehensive One-Stop Business Solutions

Mobigital is committed to providing a complete one-stop business ecosystem designed to simplify the complexities of modern commerce.

The platform integrates multiple services into a unified solution, allowing businesses to manage key operational processes through a single ecosystem. Rather than coordinating separate providers for sourcing, fulfillment, logistics, marketing, and technology services, merchants can access a comprehensive range of business solutions through Mobigital.

Key services include:

Global product sourcing

Supply chain management

Procurement coordination

Cross-border commerce support

AI-powered marketing solutions

Virtual livestream technology

Order fulfillment services

Business development support

International trade facilitation

This integrated approach allows businesses to focus on growth and customer acquisition while reducing operational burdens and improving efficiency.

Serving the Global B2B Market

Mobigital primarily serves the B2B marketplace, helping businesses connect with reliable suppliers, commercial partners, and buyers across international markets.

Its customer network includes:

Manufacturers

Suppliers

Wholesalers

Distributors

Enterprise buyers

Trading companies

Retail organizations

Cross-border merchants

Through its extensive commercial network, Mobigital supports businesses seeking to establish strategic partnerships, improve sourcing capabilities, and expand into new markets.

The company's B2B-focused strategy reflects its commitment to creating long-term value for organizations operating in an increasingly interconnected global economy.

Supporting Businesses Across International Markets

Global commerce continues to create new opportunities for businesses seeking expansion beyond domestic markets. However, entering international markets often requires navigating complex supply chains, logistics processes, and operational requirements.

Mobigital's global infrastructure is designed to help businesses overcome these challenges. By combining supply chain resources, logistics capabilities, and digital commerce technologies, the company enables merchants to participate more effectively in international trade and cross-border commerce.

Its worldwide network supports businesses operating across multiple regions, helping them access new customers, establish commercial relationships, and expand their market presence.

Flexible Dropshipping Business Model

To further support merchants and entrepreneurs, Mobigital offers a flexible dropshipping business model.

Under this model, merchants can sell products without maintaining large inventories or investing heavily in warehousing infrastructure. Products are fulfilled through Mobigital's integrated supply chain network, allowing businesses to focus on sales, marketing, and customer development.

Advantages of the dropshipping model include:

Lower startup costs

Reduced inventory risk

Simplified operations

Faster market entry

Flexible product expansion

Scalable growth potential

This approach enables businesses to enter new markets more efficiently while minimizing operational barriers.

Annual Business Volume Exceeds USD 5 Billion

Mobigital's long-standing commitment to supply chain excellence, business innovation, and customer success has contributed to strong commercial performance.

Today, the company maintains stable annual business volumes exceeding USD 5 billion, reflecting the strength of its global partnerships, operational infrastructure, and expanding customer network.

This achievement demonstrates the growing demand for integrated commerce solutions that combine technology, supply chain resources, and international business support within a single platform.

Leadership Perspective

According to Clayton Walton, Chief Executive Officer of Mobigital, the future of commerce will increasingly be driven by the integration of artificial intelligence and global business infrastructure.

"Over the past 15 years, Mobigital has built a strong foundation in supply chain management, global sourcing, and business services. As technology continues to reshape commerce, we believe businesses need smarter, more efficient solutions that support sustainable growth.

The launch of our AI Virtual Livestream technology reflects our commitment to innovation and our dedication to helping merchants succeed in an increasingly competitive environment. By combining advanced AI capabilities with our extensive supply chain resources and global business network, we are creating new opportunities for businesses worldwide.

Our goal is to provide a complete ecosystem that empowers merchants, simplifies operations, and enables long-term success across international markets."

Looking Ahead

As Mobigital continues to expand its platform capabilities, the company plans to further invest in artificial intelligence, digital commerce technologies, supply chain innovation, and global business development.

By combining more than 15 years of industry expertise with next-generation technology solutions, Mobigital aims to help businesses operate more efficiently, expand globally, and unlock new growth opportunities in the evolving digital economy.

About Mobigital

Mobigital is a global B2B commerce and supply chain platform with more than 15 years of industry experience. The company provides one-stop business solutions including supply chain management, global sourcing, AI virtual livestream technology, cross-border commerce services, dropshipping support, and international business infrastructure. Serving customers across worldwide markets, Mobigital maintains annual business volumes exceeding USD 5 billion and continues to drive innovation in the future of global commerce.

Media Contact

Mobigital Corporate Communications

Email: [email protected]

Media Contact

Clayton Walton, Mobigital Inc., 1 8068611363, [email protected], https://mobigital.com/

SOURCE Mobigital Inc.