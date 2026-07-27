mobilads Rebrands as GOOD TRAFFIC to Deliver the Best Vehicle Wrap Advertising for Retail Brand Activation

Following its rebrand from mobilads to GOOD TRAFFIC, the leading out-of-home advertising company positions itself at the forefront of vehicle wrap advertising for retail brand activation, offering brand managers, agencies and event marketers bespoke, large-scale campaigns that turn rideshare and specialty vehicles into moving billboards.

NEW YORK, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Out-of-home (OOH) advertising company GOOD TRAFFIC, formerly known as mobilads, has announced its official rebrand, signaling its evolution into a premium campaign partner for brands seeking the best vehicle wrap advertising for retail brand activation. The company has executed more than 400 campaigns for over 75 Fortune 1000 clients, deploying wrapped rideshare cars and specialty vehicles that expose brand messaging to consumers across entire cities.

The name mobilads no longer captured the scope of what the company had become. When Craig Cook and his co-founders launched the company in 2017, the model was direct: place brand messaging on rideshare vehicles. Over eight years, GOOD TRAFFIC grew into a full-service OOH operation delivering creative-forward, data-backed campaigns across rideshare vehicles, specialty cars and digital tops.

Why Do National Brands Choose GOOD TRAFFIC for Vehicle Wrap Advertising?

GOOD TRAFFIC delivers what agencies and brand managers need most: campaigns constructed entirely around the client's identity, objectives and activation scale. Brands including Amazon, DraftKings and Shopify have turned to the company because it builds every campaign from the ground up, rather than fitting clients into standardized packages.

"Creating 'good traffic' means building out customizable campaigns at scale with creative that's perfectly aligned with our partner brands' identity, down to the vehicle," says Craig Cook, CEO and co-founder of GOOD TRAFFIC.

That commitment to customization runs through every format the company deploys. Core campaign offerings include:

Mass awareness campaigns: Citywide rideshare wrap programs that reach entire cities over weeks or months, building sustained brand recall at scale.

BLITZ activations: Concentrated event deployments that swarm a target area with wrapped vehicles, generating high-impact moments for product launches and brand events.

Campaign add-ons: Digital retargeting, interior display ads and real-time attribution reporting that extend reach and measurement beyond the vehicle.

BLITZ campaigns swarm a target area in days, making them the format of choice for brands that need to own a moment. Whether building citywide mass awareness or activating around a high-profile event, GOOD TRAFFIC wraps vehicles in a brand's full identity and deploys them where audiences already are.

About GOOD TRAFFIC

GOOD TRAFFIC is an out-of-home advertising company specializing in rideshare and specialty vehicle wrap campaigns for national brands and agencies. Founded in 2017, the company has executed more than 400 campaigns for over 75 Fortune 1000 clients, offering long-term mass awareness programs, high-impact BLITZ event activations and a suite of bespoke campaign add-ons. Learn more at goodtraffic.com.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, GOOD TRAFFIC, 1 7179280683, [email protected], https://www.goodtraffic.com/

SOURCE GOOD TRAFFIC