Mobile Ads Lead Black Friday Shoppers to Buy! New SalesFuel® AudienceSCAN Data Shows 51.8% interact with mobile ads, and 40.2% purchase after seeing them

And the impact goes beyond awareness:

45% click through after seeing a mobile ad

40.2% purchase the product or service advertised

"These insights show how critical mobile strategy is during the biggest shopping weekend of the year," said Kathy Crosett, Senior Vice President of Research at SalesFuel. "Retailers who prioritize mobile ads — especially early in the holiday cycle — can drive both in-store and online conversions."

AudienceSCAN data indicates that nearly 25% of U.S. adults plan to shop on Black Friday this year, and many of them are also active in-store shoppers. Nearly one-fourth visit malls or retail locations twice a week, increasing the likelihood of impulse purchases and same-day fulfillment.

Black Friday Shoppers are also heavy influencers: 24% call themselves trendsetters, meaning they often recommend products, brands and retailers to others. Their spending extends well beyond Black Friday — they significantly over-index for additional holiday shopping on Super Saturday and Christmas Eve.

Powered by the responses of 20,022+ U.S. adults, AudienceSCAN offers 1,350+ consumer personas with psychographic detail ranging from purchase intent to media influence. The data is used by sales and marketing professionals to identify the right audiences, understand what drives them, and craft campaigns that convert.

Additionally, the exclusive purchase intent data in AudienceSCAN is of help to businesses seeking a reliable, accurate predictor of consumer purchases of products and/or services in the next 12 months.

