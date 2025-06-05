Mobile Affiliate Platform GoMarketMe Launches Influencer Marketplace to Celebrate 1-Year Anniversary

GoMarketMe celebrates its first anniversary by launching a new Influencer Marketplace that connects app developers and influencers, enabling lifetime recurring revenue through performance-based partnerships.
SAN FRANCISCO, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GoMarketMe, the leading affiliate marketing platform for iOS and Android apps, is celebrating its one-year anniversary with the launch of a two-sided Marketplace. This new feature enables app developers to easily connect with curated influencers while giving influencers access to mobile app affiliate programs that offer lifetime recurring revenue.
The Marketplace for Mobile App Marketers
Starting today, app marketers with $1,000 or more in affiliate sales gain access to a curated network of vetted influencers ready to promote their apps, drive in-app purchases, and earn performance-based commissions. No cold outreach. No upfront spend. Just instant connections and measurable results.
And the results speak for themselves: GoMarketMe outperforms traditional advertising channels, delivering a 5x lower cost per install (CPI) than paid search and social media. Unlike conventional ads, developers only pay when real revenue is generated—never for clicks or impressions.
The Marketplace for Influencers
Influencers and existing affiliates now have the option to discover new subscription-based apps and monetize their audiences by promoting apps that offer lifetime recurring commissions instead of one-time payouts.
Partner Program
To support its expanding ecosystem, GoMarketMe is also officially launching its Partner Program. Selected marketers and approved partners earn a 2% commission on affiliate sales generated by the apps they refer. Additionally, referred developers receive a 20% discount on platform fees.
Relevant Links
- App Marketers: Get started at https://gomarketme.co
- Influencers: Access the Marketplace at https://gomarketme.net/open-affiliate/marketplace/search
- Partners: Contact us at [email protected]
About GoMarketMe
GoMarketMe is the leading affiliate marketing platform for iOS and Android apps. It helps developers grow revenue through influencer partnerships instead of relying on paid ads. Fully compatible with Swift, Kotlin, React Native, Expo, and Flutter, GoMarketMe makes performance-based marketing accessible to most subscription-based mobile apps.
