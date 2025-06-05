Mobile Affiliate Platform GoMarketMe Launches Influencer Marketplace to Celebrate 1-Year Anniversary

Subscription app developers want ROI, not just traffic. The Marketplace connects them with influencers who deliver real, trackable revenue—at a fraction of paid search costs. Post this

Starting today, app marketers with $1,000 or more in affiliate sales gain access to a curated network of vetted influencers ready to promote their apps, drive in-app purchases, and earn performance-based commissions. No cold outreach. No upfront spend. Just instant connections and measurable results.

And the results speak for themselves: GoMarketMe outperforms traditional advertising channels, delivering a 5x lower cost per install (CPI) than paid search and social media. Unlike conventional ads, developers only pay when real revenue is generated—never for clicks or impressions.

The Marketplace for Influencers

Influencers and existing affiliates now have the option to discover new subscription-based apps and monetize their audiences by promoting apps that offer lifetime recurring commissions instead of one-time payouts.

Partner Program

To support its expanding ecosystem, GoMarketMe is also officially launching its Partner Program. Selected marketers and approved partners earn a 2% commission on affiliate sales generated by the apps they refer. Additionally, referred developers receive a 20% discount on platform fees.

Relevant Links

App Marketers: Get started at https://gomarketme.co

Influencers: Access the Marketplace at https://gomarketme.net/open-affiliate/marketplace/search

Partners: Contact us at [email protected]

About GoMarketMe

GoMarketMe is the leading affiliate marketing platform for iOS and Android apps. It helps developers grow revenue through influencer partnerships instead of relying on paid ads. Fully compatible with Swift, Kotlin, React Native, Expo, and Flutter, GoMarketMe makes performance-based marketing accessible to most subscription-based mobile apps.

Media Contact

Toni Peinoit, GoMarketMe Technology, 1 415-975-1796, [email protected], https://gomarketme.co/

Twitter, LinkedIn

