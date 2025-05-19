2024 saw an unpredented surge of home buyers coming into Baldwin County from all over the country! Also, we were blessed that many local home owners simply choose this past year to upgrade. Limited inventory of homes leading to quicker offers, contracts and closings. Post this

"We were so lucky to be in a sought-after area to live, through an unpredictable year" said Beckham. "And though rates are still somewhat high, Baldwin County, on Alabama's Gulf Coast is still the fastest growing in the state, so the time to buy is still fantastic!"

The award-winning Beckham Partners Team was also Bellator's #1 overall sales achiever the previous year of 2023, and has been the company's overall number one sales leader for now eleven out of the company's nineteen years. "when people are looking for the top agents in Daphne, Spanish Fort, Fairhope, and Mobile, we hope they will consider that Bellator is a locally-owned real estate brokerage, having the #1 Closed Sales Volume of Real Estate companies, for Mobile and Baldwin Counties - which makes this achievement with the top local company, even that much more special".

Michelle Beckham is the Broker of Bellator's Daphne office in Olde Towne Daphne at 809B Daphne Ave., and has been a resident of Mobile and Baldwin counties for almost 35 years. Michelle holds a bachelor's degree from the University of South Alabama, in Human Resources, as well as a Masters degree from Troy State University. Buyers represented all price-points, with limited inventory of homes leading to quicker offers, contracts and closings. Home sellers saw tremendous results in Mobile & Baldwin counties, as a true seller's market emerged last year.

The Beckham Partners Team also consists of marketing, tech and industry professionals that coordinate to operate an extensive online real estate network that includes page one real estate placements on Google, Bing, and Yahoo for Baldwin County, Daphne, Fairhope, Spanish Fort, Foley, Gulf Shores, Orange Beach, and Loxley in Baldwin County, as well as Mobile. With myriad websites such as the team's primary website, BeckhamPartners.com, in addition to many others targeting specific areas, such as DaphneALA.com, http://www.FairhopeALA.com, http://www.SpanishFortAL.com, and ALARealEstate.com. A full staff is required to keep all posts up-to-date and relevant. Such innovative approaches as real estate walk-through videos, tweets, facebook groups, and google business updates - the team also has a YouTube channel, 13-year-old e-Newsletter announcement list, and 5,000+ dedicated facebook subscribers.

We do our very best to bring the latest real estate trends, announcements, and area info not only through a single website", said Beckham, "but also through whatever the latest tech is that emerges. We target specific areas, with many websites specific to each, as well as whatever social and tech channels home buyers are utilizing each year". The team dedicates all announcements to not only it's 5,000+ facebook business page but also operates several facebook groups, plus myriad Pinterest, Instagram, LinkedIn, and X(formerly Twitter) pages, with web addresses that speak to the specificity of their approach:

Not only the number one overall, but also a locally-owned brokerage, please consider shopping local with Bellator, and also Bellator's #1 selling team from last year. If you are looking for a Daphne agent, Fairhope agent, or Spanish Fort agent, we are experts in these areas and can recommend solutions to market or sell your home, and/or find you a home in Baldwin County, or Mobile, to purchase. You will be going with a local brokerage and Bellator's #1 selling real estate team! For additional information, contact Michelle Beckham, Licensed Broker: (251) 709-4558, or call the office phone number: 251-990-0071.

Bellator Real Estate & Development is a full service real estate company that specializes in Developing, Listing/Marketing, Brokering and the Acquisition of real estate located in Baldwin and Mobile County, Alabama. Bellator serves both Mobile and Baldwin County communites from 6 different offices, with over 190 agents! These office include West Mobile, Daphne, Spanish Fort, Fairhope, Orange Beach, and Gulf Shores, Alabama. View all of the Beckham Partners announcements at https://www.facebook.com/BeckhamPartners/, or on our website, https://www.MichelleBeckham.com, on Instragram at https://www.instagram.com › beckhampartnersrealestate

and on our LinkedIn page: https://www.linkedin.com/company/beckham-partners-team-bellator/

Michelle Lynn Beckham, Beckham Parteners Team, Bellator Real Estate, 1 2517094558, [email protected], ALARealEstate.com

