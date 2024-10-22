Mobile Charging and Storage Reinvented: Introducing Power1, the Ultimate All-in-One Solution

"Power1's new design utilizes the iPhone's USB-C and Reverse Charging features by seamlessly integrating them into an accessory system" said John Merenda, CEO. Post this

The heart of the Power1 system includes its magnetic reverse charging power station for your AirPods and provides the ability to snap on various modules to meet different technological needs. Simply place your AirPods case on the magnetic charging surface, and it will charge using your phone's battery. Additionally, users can effortlessly customize their setup with a range of magnetic modules, such as a power bank, watch charger, and SSD memory.

The system extends beyond its core features to meet the needs of next-level users with Power1 Pro. Power1 Pro includes three USB-C ports and a built-in microSD slot to allow fast and easy data and power transfer and increased connectivity with multiple peripherals such as keyboards, microphones, headsets, and gaming controllers. Additionally, the microSD card slot expands iPhone storage capacity, enabling effortless file management.

Redefine your iPhone experience today with Power1. Explore the future of device charging and connectivity by visiting our crowdfunding page and securing your own Power1 system now at pr.go2.fund/odapower1.

About ODA Systems

ODA Systems is an innovative technology design company based out of Williamsburg, Brooklyn. ODA has developed patents and a series of products that provide fundamental solutions to charging, computing, storage, and protection of our most important devices. For more information, visit gopower1.com.

