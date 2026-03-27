Mobile Hibachi 4U Expands Nationwide, Offering Hibachi Catering, At-Home Hibachi, and Backyard Hibachi Services in Over 20 U.S. States

Mobile Hibachi 4U, a family-owned hibachi catering service, is expanding its services to over 20 U.S. states, including New York, California, Florida, and Texas. With over 17,000 5-star reviews, the company specializes in providing interactive hibachi catering, including hibachi at home and backyard hibachi experiences for corporate events, birthday parties, and holiday gatherings. Customers can enjoy a premier private dining experience with fresh, high-quality meals and live entertainment. For a limited time, Mobile Hibachi 4U is offering 10% off with the promo code 10offmobilehibachi4u (expires 9/30/2026).
MIAMI, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mobile Hibachi 4U, a family-owned leader in hibachi catering, continues to redefine at-home dining with its expansion into over 20 U.S. states. Serving more than 30,000 events since 2020, the company is now offering premium hibachi dining experiences across New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Florida, Arizona, Massachusetts, and Ohio.
With over 17,000 5-star reviews, Mobile Hibachi 4U is the trusted choice for those seeking a unique hibachi at home experience, bringing fresh, high-quality meals, live entertainment, and personalized service to every event. Whether you're hosting an intimate birthday party, a corporate gathering, or a holiday celebration, Mobile Hibachi 4U provides an unforgettable backyard hibachi experience that feels like dining at a premier restaurant.
"We specialize in delivering hibachi catering directly to your home or event venue," said [Your Name], a spokesperson for Mobile Hibachi 4U. "Whether it's a corporate event, a birthday celebration, or a backyard hibachi gathering, we offer a one-of-a-kind experience with live cooking entertainment and exceptional food that makes every occasion special."
Perfect for Large Events & Big Parties
Mobile Hibachi 4U has become the preferred choice for larger events—including corporate parties, weddings, and holiday gatherings. Our team is skilled in managing events of all sizes, from small intimate parties to grand-scale corporate functions with hundreds of guests.
For corporate events, we provide interactive hibachi catering that engages employees and clients alike, turning a regular gathering into an engaging and memorable experience. Our chefs don't just cook—they entertain, creating a dynamic atmosphere that's perfect for team-building activities, client appreciation events, and year-end parties.
When it comes to birthday parties and holiday gatherings, Mobile Hibachi 4U excels at making every celebration extraordinary. We offer tailored services for large parties, ensuring that every guest enjoys a personalized hibachi experience. Our chefs accommodate large groups with ease, providing food that's as much about the experience as it is about the meal.
"We had Mobile Hibachi 4U cater our company's holiday party, and it was a huge hit," said Sarah Williams, an event organizer from Miami, FL. "The chefs were incredible, and the food was amazing. It's not your average catered event—it's something truly memorable!"
Mobile Hibachi 4U is Proud to Offer Its Services in These Regions:
East Coast
- Hibachi at Home New Jersey
- Hibachi at Home Long Island, NY
- Hibachi at Home Washington DC
- Hibachi at Home Rhode Island
- Hibachi at Home Connecticut
- Hibachi at Home Pennsylvania
- Hibachi at Home Massachusetts
- Hibachi at Home Maryland
- Hibachi at Home New York City
West Coast
Southern U.S.
- Hibachi at Home Florida
- Hibachi at Home Texas
- Hibachi at Home Georgia
- Hibachi at Home Louisiana
- Hibachi at Home Alabama
- Hibachi at Home South Carolina
- Hibachi at Home North Carolina
Midwest
- Hibachi at Home Missouri
- Hibachi at Home Ohio
- Hibachi at Home Michigan
- Hibachi at Home Indiana
- Hibachi at Home Illinois
- Hibachi at Home Wisconsin
- Hibachi at Home Kentucky
Northeast & New England
Customers can visit the specific service pages to learn more about availability, pricing, and book their event using the promo code 10offmobilehibachi4u for 10% off (expires 9/30/2026).
About Mobile Hibachi 4U
Mobile Hibachi 4U is a family-owned hibachi catering service that specializes in bringing hibachi at home and backyard hibachi experiences to private parties, weddings, and corporate events. Known for its exceptional service, high-quality food, and interactive dining, Mobile Hibachi 4U offers a unique and memorable experience for any occasion. Whether it's a corporate party, birthday celebration, or holiday gathering, Mobile Hibachi 4U brings the premier private dining experience directly to you. For more information or to book your next event and claim 10% off with the promo code 10offmobilehibachi4u, visit Mobile Hibachi 4U.
Contact Information
For inquiries, please contact:
Sunny
Email: [email protected]
Phone: (240) 689-8383 or (917) 765-5336
Media Contact
Sunny, MobileHibachi4U, 1 9172382030, [email protected], https://www.mobilehibachi4u.com/
Sunny, MobileHibachi4U, 1 240-689-8383, [email protected], https://www.mobilehibachi4u.com/
SOURCE MobileHibachi4U
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