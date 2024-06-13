Mobile in Clinical Trials® 2024 Reports on Supporting More Patients to Participate Remotely in Clinical Trials While Demonstrating ROI organized by the Conference Forum

"Mobile and digital technologies in clinical trials can play a significant role in expediting research in clinical trials by allowing more patients to participate remotely." Kate Woda, Senior Director, Mobile in Clinical Trials® Post this

11th annual Mobile in Clinical Trials® presents a speaking faculty of pharma, sites, CROs, patients and regulatory who will present case examples of the implementation of mobile technologies, strategies for adoption, how to engage patients and sites while demonstrating the impact and value back to the outcome of the clinical trial.

The 2024 Mobile in Clinical Trials® will address:

What to Expect from the Mobile Health Tech Landscape

How AI Is Being Applied to Mobile Technologies

Patient and Site Preferences for Digital Technologies in Clinical Trials

Tailoring Digital Implementation for Patient-Centric Trials

Adopting New Novel Endpoints and Digital Biomarkers via Wearable Devices

How Mobile Technologies are Working for Pediatric Trials

Demonstrating the Value and ROI of Digital Health Technologies (DHTs) in Trials

Addressing Globalization Challenges with DHT Implementation

FDA Guidance Updates and New Initiatives on DHTs in Clinical Trials

"This industry is at a pivotal point; to maximize ROI, it is imperative companies hold themselves to high patient-centric standards. When we build with inclusivity and accessibility in mind, we are actually paving the way for all to have greater success throughout the lifespan of a clinical trial," said Mackenzie Abramson, MPH, Patient Advocate and 2024 co-chair.

The following companies will share case examples:

AstraZeneca

Chiesi Farmaceutici SpA

GSK

J&J Innovative Medicine

Merck

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America

Moderna

Novo Nordisk

Regeneron

Sage Therapeutics

Sanofi

Takeda

"This year's conference continues to have its finger on the industry's pulse and be a sign of things to come. The proliferation of digital health technologies in clinical trials provides a powerful means to support a greater number of diverse patients and care partners to participate in clinical trials, disrupting our accepted beliefs of what was the norm for clinical trials in previously unimaginable ways," said Kai Bode, Principle Scientist, Preclinical Development, Merck and 2024 co-chair.

To learn more about the full Mobile agenda, visit http://www.mobileinclinicaltrials.com.

The 11th annual Mobile Tech in Clinical Trials will be followed by DPHARM: Disruptive Innovations to Modernize Clinical Research, Sep 17-18, 2024. The 9th annual CRAACO®: Clinical Research as a Care Option also takes place September 16, 2024, at the Loews Philadelphia Hotel in Philadelphia, PA. To learn more, visit http://www.theconferenceforum.org.

About Mobile in Clinical Trials:

Mobile in Clinical Trials® is the first conference, founded in 2013, to convene R&D operations and digital leaders to access, deploy and scale strategies for applying mobile/digital tools to connect and empower patients, and obtain better outcomes in drug development/clinical research. Each year, we bring forward the latest experience-based case studies while presenting fresh ideas to advance fit for purpose, adoption and scale of remote digital solutions.

About The Conference Forum:

The Conference Forum is a life science industry research firm that develops conferences primarily around how to get therapeutics to patients faster. The company also publishes digital editorial across six categories, and produces PharmaTalkRadio, virtual events, and webinars.

Media Contact

Denise Adrian, The Conference Forum, (646) 350-2580, [email protected], http://www.mobileinclinicaltrials.com

SOURCE The Conference Forum