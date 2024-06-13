Mobile in Clinical Trials® 2024 Reports on Supporting More Patients to Participate Remotely in Clinical Trials While Demonstrating ROI organized by the Conference Forum

The Conference Forum announced the launch of the 11th annual Mobile in Clinical Trials® event, focused on the ROI of the implementation of mobile and digital technologies from pharma, sites and CROs to enable more patients to participate remotely.
"Mobile and digital technologies in clinical trials can play a significant role in expediting research in clinical trials by allowing more patients to participate remotely," said Kate Woda, Senior Director, Mobile in Clinical Trials®.
11th annual Mobile in Clinical Trials® presents a speaking faculty of pharma, sites, CROs, patients and regulatory who will present case examples of the implementation of mobile technologies, strategies for adoption, how to engage patients and sites while demonstrating the impact and value back to the outcome of the clinical trial.
The 2024 Mobile in Clinical Trials® will address:
- What to Expect from the Mobile Health Tech Landscape
- How AI Is Being Applied to Mobile Technologies
- Patient and Site Preferences for Digital Technologies in Clinical Trials
- Tailoring Digital Implementation for Patient-Centric Trials
- Adopting New Novel Endpoints and Digital Biomarkers via Wearable Devices
- How Mobile Technologies are Working for Pediatric Trials
- Demonstrating the Value and ROI of Digital Health Technologies (DHTs) in Trials
- Addressing Globalization Challenges with DHT Implementation
- FDA Guidance Updates and New Initiatives on DHTs in Clinical Trials
"This industry is at a pivotal point; to maximize ROI, it is imperative companies hold themselves to high patient-centric standards. When we build with inclusivity and accessibility in mind, we are actually paving the way for all to have greater success throughout the lifespan of a clinical trial," said Mackenzie Abramson, MPH, Patient Advocate and 2024 co-chair.
The following companies will share case examples:
- AstraZeneca
- Chiesi Farmaceutici SpA
- GSK
- J&J Innovative Medicine
- Merck
- Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America
- Moderna
- Novo Nordisk
- Regeneron
- Sage Therapeutics
- Sanofi
- Takeda
"This year's conference continues to have its finger on the industry's pulse and be a sign of things to come. The proliferation of digital health technologies in clinical trials provides a powerful means to support a greater number of diverse patients and care partners to participate in clinical trials, disrupting our accepted beliefs of what was the norm for clinical trials in previously unimaginable ways," said Kai Bode, Principle Scientist, Preclinical Development, Merck and 2024 co-chair.
To learn more about the full Mobile agenda, visit http://www.mobileinclinicaltrials.com.
The 11th annual Mobile Tech in Clinical Trials will be followed by DPHARM: Disruptive Innovations to Modernize Clinical Research, Sep 17-18, 2024. The 9th annual CRAACO®: Clinical Research as a Care Option also takes place September 16, 2024, at the Loews Philadelphia Hotel in Philadelphia, PA. To learn more, visit http://www.theconferenceforum.org.
About Mobile in Clinical Trials:
Mobile in Clinical Trials® is the first conference, founded in 2013, to convene R&D operations and digital leaders to access, deploy and scale strategies for applying mobile/digital tools to connect and empower patients, and obtain better outcomes in drug development/clinical research. Each year, we bring forward the latest experience-based case studies while presenting fresh ideas to advance fit for purpose, adoption and scale of remote digital solutions.
About The Conference Forum:
The Conference Forum is a life science industry research firm that develops conferences primarily around how to get therapeutics to patients faster. The company also publishes digital editorial across six categories, and produces PharmaTalkRadio, virtual events, and webinars.
Media Contact
Denise Adrian, The Conference Forum, (646) 350-2580, [email protected], http://www.mobileinclinicaltrials.com
SOURCE The Conference Forum
