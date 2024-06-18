Mobile Mentor Adds Neil Misak as Sales Manager in Healthcare and Education Industries

Mobile Mentor appoints Neil Misak as the Healthcare and Education Sales Manager, leveraging his extensive experience from Microsoft to enhance opportunities and insights for healthcare facilities and education providers.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mobile Mentor, a rapidly growing Microsoft Partner specializing in modern endpoint management and security, is delighted to introduce Neil Misak as the Healthcare and Education Sales Manager. In this pivotal role, Misak will accelerate industry specific opportunities and insights for healthcare facilities and education providers nationwide, enabling organizations to maximize the value from their Microsoft solutions.

Misak brings a decade of experience from Microsoft, where he excelled in various roles, including Technical Account Manager and Azure Channel Sales Executive. His extensive background includes developing decentralized support models for cloud-based teams and enhancing infrastructure with modern identity strategies through Microsoft Intune. Additionally, as a Co-Founder of REUSO, Misak has demonstrated his passion for innovative technology solutions.

"My most impactful work during my time with Microsoft was with academic medical centers and educational institutions," said Misak. "I witnessed the ability of cloud-native technology to empower medical professionals, educators, and students by enabling seamless collaboration, real-time data sharing, and scalable solutions."

Misak, as the Healthcare and Education Sales Manager, will be based in the greater Chicago area. He will assume responsibility for growing the healthcare business and will work as part of an international sales team.

"We're thrilled to welcome Neil to the team," said Denis O'Shea, Mobile Mentor Founder and CEO. "His industry knowledge, experience and passion for bringing technology to those on the frontlines of healthcare is remarkable. He is a great cultural fit and will serve as a critical player as our group looks to accelerate growth in the healthcare industry."

Mobile Mentor has now been honored at Microsoft's Global Partner of the Year awards for three consecutive years, including the world's top award for Modern Endpoint Management, a designation that came from work in the healthcare sector.

"It's an exciting time to join Mobile Mentor," continued Misak. "The team is on a fantastic trajectory and I'm eager to make a meaningful contribution to the growth."

Mobile Mentor empowers people to achieve more by unlocking the full potential of their technology. With operations in the USA, Australia and New Zealand, Mobile Mentor is the partner for the remote workforce. Founded in 2004, Mobile Mentor has enabled millions of people to increase security and productivity with their laptops, tablets, smartphones, and apps. For more information, please visit www.mobile-mentor.com.

