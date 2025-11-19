Mobile Mentor Earns Recognition in Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards for the Fifth Consecutive Year

Mobile Mentor was named a finalist for the 2025 Cloud Endpoints Partner of the Year Award, recognized globally for excellence in modernizing device management and delivering secure, cloud-native endpoint solutions. This marks the company's fifth consecutive year of Microsoft Partner of the Year recognition, underscoring its impact and innovation across the Microsoft ecosystem.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mobile Mentor, a managed service provider based in the USA, Australia and New Zealand, today announced it has been named a finalist in the 2025 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards.

The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

"This recognition from Microsoft means so much to our team," said Denis O'Shea, CEO and Founder of Mobile Mentor. "We've worked tirelessly to help our customers modernize how they work and being named a finalist for Cloud Endpoints validates the impact we're making around the world."

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft Cloud applications, services, devices, and AI innovation during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from more than 4,600 nominations across more than 100 countries. Mobile Mentor was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in Cloud Endpoints.

The Cloud Endpoints Partner of the Year Award recognizes a Microsoft partner with proven expertise in helping customers modernize their Windows and device management estates in the cloud. This includes leveraging technologies such as Windows 365, Azure Virtual Desktop, Windows 11 Enterprise, Microsoft Intune, and the Intune Suite.

The award celebrates partners who deliver secure, scalable, and efficient endpoint solutions, enabling organizations to transition from legacy on-premises management to cloud-native environments. Winning partners demonstrate innovation, customer impact, and alignment with Microsoft's vision for modern work and endpoint security.

"Congratulations to all the winners and finalists of the 2025 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards, said Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice President at Microsoft. This year, our partners harnessed the transformative power of Microsoft's Cloud and AI platforms to deliver transformative solutions that redefine the boundaries of innovation. The energy and ingenuity across our ecosystem continue to inspire us. The 2025 honorees exemplify what's possible when technology and vision unite to empower customers around the world." 2025 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards press release guidelines

The 2025 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced ahead of Microsoft Ignite, which will be held in San Francisco from November 18-21. Additional details on the 2025 awards are available on the Microsoft Partner blog: partner.microsoft.com/en-US/blog/article/microsoft-partner-of-the-year-awards-winners-and-finalists-2025. The complete list of categories, winners and finalists can be found at Partner of the Year Awards Winners

About Mobile Mentor

Mobile Mentor empowers people to achieve more by unlocking the full potential of their technology. Founded in 2004, with operations in the USA, Australia and New Zealand, Mobile Mentor has enabled millions of people to increase security and productivity across devices such as laptops, tablets, smartphones, and apps. For more information, please visit www.mobile-mentor.com

Media Contact

Andrew Reade, Mobile Mentor, 1 8143235775, [email protected], mobile-mentor.com

SOURCE Mobile Mentor