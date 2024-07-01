Mobile Mentor Earns Recognition in Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards for the Fourth Year in a Row

Mobile Mentor, an international managed service provider, has been named a finalist in the Endpoint Management category of Microsoft's 2024 Partner of the Year Awards, marking the fourth consecutive year of recognition. This accolade demonstrates Mobile Mentor's exceptional innovation and implementation of Microsoft technology for customers.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mobile Mentor, a managed service provider based in the USA, Australia, and New Zealand, proudly announces its recognition as a finalist in the Endpoint Management category of Microsoft's 2024 Partner of the Year Awards.

The company was again honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

This accolade highlights Mobile Mentor's exceptional innovation and customer solutions implementation using Microsoft technology, marking the fourth consecutive year the company has been acknowledged in these prestigious global awards.

Mobile Mentor previously secured the overall Partner of the Year title for Endpoint Management in 2021, was a finalist in the Education category in 2022, and was a finalist in the Modern Endpoint Management category in 2023.

"I am immensely proud of our team to be acknowledged in Microsoft's partner awards," said Denis O'Shea, CEO and Founder of Mobile Mentor. "Our partnership with Microsoft has been incredibly rewarding. We are on a mission to become the best in world at endpoint management and this global recognition is great validation that we are on the right track".

Mobile Mentor specializes in deploying Microsoft Intune and all its integrations to Entra ID, Defender, OneDrive, and more.

"We've completed thousands of client deployments and enabled nearly 3 million users with Intune but every client is unique," O'Shea added. "The Intune platform continues to evolve, with over 10,000 settings that help achieve an excellent balance between endpoint security and employee experience. This is crucial in a hybrid work environment, enabling clients to implement zero-trust architecture, streamline updates, and improve user experience. For the fourth consecutive year, we're thrilled to be awarded by Microsoft as we continue our journey to be the best in the world."

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft Cloud applications, services, devices, and AI innovation during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from more than 4,700 nominations from more than 100 countries.

"Congratulations to the winners and finalists of the 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards!" said Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice President at Microsoft. "The momentum generated by numerous AI & Copilot announcements this year fueled innovation from our partners, enabling groundbreaking services and solutions to customers. I am inspired by the capability and creativity in our partner ecosystem and this year's winners beautifully demonstrate the best of what's possible with AI and the Microsoft Cloud." The awards are announced annually ahead of Microsoft's global partner conference, Microsoft Inspire, which will be held on July 18-19.

About Mobile Mentor

Mobile Mentor empowers people to achieve more by unlocking the full potential of their technology. Founded in 2004, with operations in the USA, Australia , and New Zealand, Mobile Mentor has enabled millions of people to increase security and productivity across devices such as laptops, tablets, smartphones, and apps. For more information, please visit www.mobile-mentor.com

Media Contact

Andrew Reade, Mobile Mentor, 1 8143235775, [email protected], mobile-mentor.com

SOURCE Mobile Mentor