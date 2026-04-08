Mobile Mentor Expands Healthcare Focus and Reach with Acquisition of 5th Gear Technology Concepts

5th Gear's deep expertise in healthcare, combined with Mobile Mentor's strengths in Microsoft technologies, allows us to deliver a more complete solution. Together, we can help customers stay secure, compliant, and productive while getting more value from the tools they already own. Post this

This acquisition marks a strategic move for Mobile Mentor as it doubles down on the healthcare provider market and expands its footprint. 5th Gear's established customer base and deep expertise accelerates Mobile Mentor's presence in healthcare while adding additional delivery capability.

By combining 5th Gear's specialized expertise with Mobile Mentor's strengths in Microsoft technologies, the company can now deliver a more complete, end-to-end solution for organizations navigating increasing regulatory and security demands.

5th Gear's client-centric approach and focus on delivering practical, business-aligned technology solutions align closely with Mobile Mentor's mission to empower organizations with secure, productive, and well-managed environments. The combined organization will deliver a broader, more integrated offering that simplifies IT complexity while improving security, compliance, and operational outcomes.

"We are excited to welcome 5th Gear Technology Concepts to Mobile Mentor," said Denis O'Shea, Founder and CEO of Mobile Mentor. "Their deep expertise in healthcare, combined with our strengths in Microsoft technologies, allows us to deliver a more complete solution. We've even had mutual customers highlight the strengths of their business, which made this a natural fit. Together, we can help customers stay secure, compliant, and productive while getting more value from the tools they already own."

"This is an exciting milestone for 5th Gear and our team," said Glenn Porter, President of 5th Gear Technology Concepts. "From the beginning, there was strong alignment between our organizations, especially in our shared focus on healthcare and delivering deep, specialized expertise. Joining Mobile Mentor allows us to expand our impact, bring additional capabilities to our clients, and continue building on the trust and relationships we've established."

The acquisition represents Mobile Mentor's intent to accelerate growth in the years ahead. The company is focused on building momentum through continued investment in specialized capabilities, expanding its presence in key industries, and delivering measurable outcomes for clients across North America, Australia, and New Zealand.

"This acquisition reflects the direction the MSP market is heading—toward more specialized, security-led, and platform-driven service providers," said Craig Guice, President of Mobile Mentor. "We're focused on building a modern MSP that is deeply aligned to the Microsoft ecosystem and capable of delivering real outcomes in complex, regulated environments like healthcare. As we continue to grow, we're looking to partner with other MSPs who share that vision and are thinking about what the next chapter looks like for their business."

Mobile Mentor plans to relocate to the 5th Gear office in Maryland Farms, located in the heart of one of the region's most concentrated healthcare corridors, and fully integrate the 5th Gear leadership team into Mobile Mentor to accelerate growth.

About Mobile Mentor:

As a Microsoft Partner of the Year award winner, Mobile Mentor is a global leader in modern IT services. For over 21 years, Mobile Mentor has empowered organizations to simplify IT, strengthen security, and deliver exceptional user experiences.

Media Contact

Andrew Reade, Mobile Mentor, 1 8143235775, [email protected], https://www.mobile-mentor.com/

SOURCE Mobile Mentor