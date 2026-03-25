Mobile Mentor Expands Sales and Strategy Firepower with the Addition of Jay Hanley and Chris Fish

Mobile Mentor has strengthened its sales and strategy capabilities to better support organizations modernizing securely on the Microsoft platform. This move reflects continued investment in senior talent as demand grows for secure endpoint management, identity, and cloud transformation solutions.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mobile Mentor today announced the addition of Jay Hanley and Chris Fish to its sales and strategy team, strengthening the company's ability to help businesses modernize securely on the Microsoft platform.

The appointments reflect Mobile Mentor's continued investment in senior talent as demand accelerates for secure endpoint management, identity, and cloud transformation services.

Jay Hanley Brings Deep Security and Microsoft Expertise:

Jay Hanley joins Mobile Mentor following leadership roles at Avanade and Thrive, where he led security initiatives and served as a Senior Solutions Architect. With more than 25 years in the technology industry, Hanley has built and matured cybersecurity programs for organizations across a wide range of sectors, helping them reduce cyber risk while unlocking value from their Microsoft investments.

A CISSP and Microsoft Azure Fundamentals–certified leader, Hanley brings expertise in Microsoft 365, Sentinel, Azure, Zero Trust architecture, IT project and program management, and cloud security operating models. His recent work has focused on on-premises to cloud transformations and helping enterprises assess and elevate their cybersecurity maturity using established security frameworks to align strategy with business goals and evolving threat landscapes.

"Security shouldn't be positioned as a barrier to innovation," said Jay Hanley. "When approached strategically, it becomes a business enabler. I'm excited to join Mobile Mentor and help clients reframe security as an opportunity, while aligning their Microsoft investments with measurable risk reduction and long-term resilience."

Chris Fish Strengthens Strategic Sales Leadership:

Chris Fish joins Mobile Mentor after serving as Director of Account Management at Thrive, where he led sales leadership and consulting efforts for managed service and managed security offerings. He has a strong record of exceeding quota objectives, developing high-performing sales teams, and building trusted relationships across executive and operational stakeholders.

Fish is known for translating complex cybersecurity and cloud technologies into practical, customized solutions that drive revenue and business value. His experience spans working across all levels of client organizations to identify opportunities, shape strategy, and deliver outcomes.

"Businesses today need partners who understand both the technical landscape and the business pressures driving change," said Chris Fish. "Mobile Mentor has built a reputation for combining deep Microsoft expertise with a relentless focus on user experience and security. I'm looking forward to helping scale that impact."

Leadership Perspective:

"These are two seasoned leaders who understand how to connect security strategy to real business outcomes," said Denis O'Shea, CEO of Mobile Mentor. "Jay brings depth in cybersecurity maturity and cloud transformation, and Chris adds proven sales leadership and customer strategy. Together, they strengthen our ability to help clients move faster and more securely."

The additions come at a time of continued growth for Mobile Mentor, as organizations seek trusted guidance to modernize endpoint management, advance Zero Trust initiatives, and extract greater value from the Microsoft ecosystem.

About Mobile Mentor:

As a Microsoft partner of the year award winner, Mobile Mentor is a global leader in modern IT management services. For over 21 years, Mobile Mentor has empowered organizations to simplify IT, strengthen security, and deliver exceptional user experiences across environments.

Media Contact

Andrew Reade, Mobile Mentor, 1 8143235775, [email protected], https://www.mobile-mentor.com/

SOURCE Mobile Mentor