Mobile Mentor Strengthens Executive Leadership Team with Craig Guice as President and Matt Powers as Vice President of Channel Sales

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mobile Mentor, a Microsoft partner and leading provider of modern managed services, today announced the promotion of Craig Guice to President and the appointment of Matt Powers to the role of Vice President of Channel Sales. The addition of these seasoned industry leaders marks a significant step forward as the company accelerates growth, deepens partner relationships, and expands its impact across the modern workplace.

Craig Guice Promoted to President:

Craig Guice originally joined Mobile Mentor in 2022, bringing nearly two decades of executive leadership and technology advisory experience. Prior to Mobile Mentor, Craig served as Vice President of Business Development at Thrive, where he helped businesses solve complex IT and business challenges through strategic planning, implementation, and optimization.

As a former CEO who led a team of more than 90 employees, Craig has served as a trusted technology advisor to hundreds of organizations, ranging from companies with no internal IT staff to fully staffed enterprise IT departments. His expertise spans cloud computing, managed services, cybersecurity, managed networking, financial leadership, and executive management.

In his new role as President of the Mobile Mentor group, Craig will focus on scaling operations, strengthening customer engagement, and driving strategic growth initiatives across the business.

"Mobile Mentor has built an exceptional reputation by putting customers at the center of security, identity and endpoint strategy using Microsoft solutions," said Craig Guice, President of Mobile Mentor. "I'm excited to work alongside this team to help businesses modernize securely, simplify complexity, and unlock the full value of their Microsoft technology investments."

Matt Powers Appointed Vice President of Channel Sales:

Matt Powers joined Mobile Mentor as Vice President of Channel Sales, to lead the company's channel strategy and expand its partner ecosystem. Matt previously served as Senior Director of Channel Operations and Development at Thrive and holds an MBA from Suffolk Business School.

With deep experience building and streamlining partner programs, Matt brings a strong track record of driving revenue growth through strategic alliances, operational excellence, and scalable channel frameworks.

In this new role, he will focus on strengthening partner relationships and building strategic alliances in order to accelerate customer adoption of modern endpoint management and security solutions.

"There is tremendous opportunity in the channel right now, especially as organizations look to consolidate tools and modernize around Microsoft," said Matt Powers, Vice President of Channel Sales at Mobile Mentor. "We're building a partner ecosystem that enables shared success and helps customers move faster while staying secure."

A Strategic Investment in the Future:

Mobile Mentor CEO Denis O'Shea emphasized that these appointments reflect the company's long-term growth strategy and commitment to delivering measurable outcomes for customers.

"Craig and Matt are proven leaders who understand both the technical and business sides of modern IT," said Denis O'Shea, CEO of Mobile Mentor. "As demand grows for secure, cloud-first, Microsoft-centered strategies, their leadership will help us scale with confidence and continue empowering millions of users to be productive and secure."

With the addition of Craig Guice and Matt Powers, Mobile Mentor is poised to accelerate its next phase of growth while strengthening its channel presence, enhancing operational excellence, and delivering even greater value to customers navigating endpoint modernization and security transformation.

