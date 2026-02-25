Mobile Mentor Welcomes John Holland to Board, Strengthening Executive Bench with Proven Industry Leadership

Holland Joins Mobile Mentor Board

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mobile Mentor today announced the appointment of John Holland to its Board, deepening the company's executive bench with one of the IT services industry's most respected growth leaders.

Holland, former Chief Revenue Officer of Thrive, brings more than 25 years of experience scaling private IT service providers. Widely recognized for transforming regional IT providers into nationally recognized platforms, Holland has helped businesses accelerate growth, strengthen operational maturity, and sharpen go-to-market strategy. His perspective will support Mobile Mentor's continued evolution as a category-defining leader in secure, technology-enabled managed services.

"Mobile Mentor has built something special at the intersection of security, user experience, and AI enablement. Additionally, they have an extraordinary partnership with Microsoft," said John Holland. "The market is demanding partners who can simplify complexity while raising the bar on security and also unlock the full potential of AI. I'm excited to join the board and help accelerate the company's growth, deepen its Microsoft alignment, and expand its impact for customers navigating modern work."

Mobile Mentor has spent two decades helping businesses secure and optimize their endpoint ecosystems, empowering millions of users globally to work productively and securely across devices and platforms. The addition of Holland reinforces the company's commitment to disciplined growth, operational excellence, and long-term value creation.

"John has a rare combination of strategic clarity and hands-on execution experience," said Denis O'Shea, CEO of Mobile Mentor. "As we continue scaling our managed services and expanding our leadership in Microsoft security and AI, John's insight will help us move faster and smarter."

Holland's appointment comes at a time of sustained momentum for Mobile Mentor, as businesses seek trusted partners to harness the power of AI, strengthen security, and drive measurable outcomes from their Microsoft investments.

About Mobile Mentor

As a Microsoft partner of the year award winner, Mobile Mentor is a global leader in modern IT management services. For over 21 years, Mobile Mentor has empowered organizations to simplify IT, strengthen security, and deliver exceptional user experiences across environments.

