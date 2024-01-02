Mobile One Courier Embarks on a Sustainable Journey: Introducing Go2 Delivery

Virginia Beach, VA-based Mobile One Courier is rebranding to Go2 Delivery after 25 years of service. The new name reflects their commitment to becoming a carbon-free courier company. CEO Eric Brown emphasizes that while their dedication to customers remains steadfast, the company's evolution includes a focus on making a positive environmental impact. The rebranding is founded on innovation, minimalism, and interconnectedness, with a special emphasis on local ecosystem restoration, particularly in the Chesapeake Bay area. Go2 Delivery promises to maintain its high standard of service while ensuring that each delivery contributes to a sustainable future. They are inviting customers and partners to join them in this eco-friendly mission.
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After 28 dedicated years of serving its community as Mobile One Courier, the trusted courier company announces an ambitious rebrand to **Go2 Delivery**. This isn't just a name change—it signifies a deep-rooted commitment to sustainability and marks the beginning of its journey as a carbon-free courier company.
"Over the past quarter-century, we've grown alongside our community. As we evolve, our dedication to our customers remains unchanged, but we're harnessing our experience to make a positive impact on the environment," says Eric Brown, CEO of Go2 Delivery.
The rebrand to Go2 Delivery is grounded in three core values:
1. Innovation: Leveraging the latest technology and methodologies to ensure efficient, eco-friendly deliveries.
2. Minimalism: Streamlining operations to minimize waste and leave the lightest footprint possible.
3. Interconnectedness: Recognizing our role within the larger ecosystem and fostering connections that empower communities and the environment.
Key to this strategy is the company's focus on local ecosystem restoration. Go2 Delivery is deeply invested in the Chesapeake Bay area—its home and heart. The company commits not only to being carbon-free but also to supporting and initiating projects aimed at restoring and preserving the Chesapeake Bay's unique ecological balance.
"Turning carbon-free is just the first step. We aim to give back to the environment that has given so much to us. Restoring the local Chesapeake ecosystem is a testament to our interconnectedness value. We believe in building a legacy that future generations can be proud of," adds Eric Brown.
With the birth of Go2 Delivery, clients can anticipate the same unparalleled service they have come to expect from Mobile One Courier, but with the added assurance that every package delivered moves the planet forward. As we step into this new chapter, Go2 Delivery invites its patrons and partners to join in its mission—making every delivery count, for the customer and the planet.
About Go2 Delivery:
Established from the 25-year legacy of Mobile One Courier, Go2 Delivery is a carbon-free courier company committed to sustainable practices and the restoration of the local Chesapeake Bay ecosystem. Rooted in values of innovation, minimalism, and interconnectedness, Go2 Delivery strives to provide exceptional service while actively working towards a greener tomorrow. www.go2delivery.com
Media Contact
Yedda Stancil, GO2 Delivery, 1 804-405-4358, [email protected], https://go2delivery.com
SOURCE GO2 Delivery
