Mobile One Courier Embarks on a Sustainable Journey: Introducing Go2 Delivery

"Over the past quarter-century, we've grown alongside our community. As we evolve, our dedication to our customers remains unchanged, but we're harnessing our experience to make a positive impact on the environment," says Eric Brown, CEO of Go2 Delivery. Post this

The rebrand to Go2 Delivery is grounded in three core values:

1. Innovation: Leveraging the latest technology and methodologies to ensure efficient, eco-friendly deliveries.

2. Minimalism: Streamlining operations to minimize waste and leave the lightest footprint possible.

3. Interconnectedness: Recognizing our role within the larger ecosystem and fostering connections that empower communities and the environment.

Key to this strategy is the company's focus on local ecosystem restoration. Go2 Delivery is deeply invested in the Chesapeake Bay area—its home and heart. The company commits not only to being carbon-free but also to supporting and initiating projects aimed at restoring and preserving the Chesapeake Bay's unique ecological balance.

"Turning carbon-free is just the first step. We aim to give back to the environment that has given so much to us. Restoring the local Chesapeake ecosystem is a testament to our interconnectedness value. We believe in building a legacy that future generations can be proud of," adds Eric Brown.

With the birth of Go2 Delivery, clients can anticipate the same unparalleled service they have come to expect from Mobile One Courier, but with the added assurance that every package delivered moves the planet forward. As we step into this new chapter, Go2 Delivery invites its patrons and partners to join in its mission—making every delivery count, for the customer and the planet.

About Go2 Delivery:

Established from the 25-year legacy of Mobile One Courier, Go2 Delivery is a carbon-free courier company committed to sustainable practices and the restoration of the local Chesapeake Bay ecosystem. Rooted in values of innovation, minimalism, and interconnectedness, Go2 Delivery strives to provide exceptional service while actively working towards a greener tomorrow. www.go2delivery.com

Media Contact

Yedda Stancil, GO2 Delivery, 1 804-405-4358, [email protected], https://go2delivery.com

SOURCE GO2 Delivery