Mobile Operators in Emerging Markets Adapt to Shifting Market Dynamics with Personalized Offers

Tarifica's latest study highlights how prepaid mobile operators in emerging markets use personalized, dynamic pricing to boost customer engagement and network efficiency.

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tarifica, a global leader in telecom pricing intelligence, has released its latest Data Dive study examining the evolving landscape of prepaid mobile markets in emerging economies. The study highlights how operators have embraced individualized and shifting offers to drive customer engagement, leveraging personalized promotions to adapt to rapidly changing market conditions.

Prepaid mobile plans dominate in many emerging markets due to limited access to banking services and credit information. This has led mobile operators to innovate with dynamic pricing models, delivering personalized offers directly to consumers via SMS or USSD menus. These offers reflect real-time adjustments based on consumer behavior, enabling operators to optimize customer engagement and improve network efficiency.

"Emerging markets have become innovation hubs where operators adapt pricing strategies to reflect local economic realities and shifting consumer demands," said Will Watts, Vice President of Product at Tarifica. "Our latest study reveals how these targeted offers are redefining customer relationships and reshaping the prepaid mobile landscape."

Study Insights and Findings

The study examined the promotional tactics of a major mobile operator in an emerging market over a four-month period, using data gathered through Tarifica's PlanDetector software. The analysis focused on offers sent to three user profiles: Data Streamer, Regular Recharger, and Dormant User. Key findings included:

Promotional Volume: A total of 351 SMS offers were sent, averaging nearly one offer per user per day

Targeting Trends: Data Streamers received the most offers (1.3/day), while Dormant Users received over one offer per day, reflecting operators' efforts to re-engage inactive users.

Offer Diversity: Thirty percent of the offers tracked were unique to specific user profiles, highlighting a diverse range of targeted promotions.

"The evolving prepaid ecosystem in emerging markets is characterized by highly customized offers designed to match specific consumer behaviors," added Watts. "Our research demonstrates how operators fine-tune their promotional strategies to stay competitive while maximizing user engagement. This approach also helps operators optimize network usage by directing promotions where capacity is available and adjusting pricing dynamically, much like how ride-sharing platforms manage supply and demand."

Industry Implications

One unintended consequence of this highly individualized offer environment is that operators are often blind to competitors' promotions. Since offers are sent privately and tailored to individual users, they remain hidden from everyone except the recipients. This creates significant strategic challenges as operators may struggle to gauge the market landscape accurately.

Recognizing this, Tarifica developed its PlanDetector software to help operators gain visibility into this hidden competitive environment. By simulating user behavior, PlanDetector captures and analyzes offers that would otherwise remain undiscovered, providing actionable insights to inform strategic marketing and operational decisions.

About PlanDetector

PlanDetector is Tarifica's innovative application designed to uncover "below-the-line" (BTL) mobile offers that are typically hidden from public view. In prepaid-heavy markets where operators send exclusive promotions directly to consumers via SMS, PlanDetector helps track these offers by simulating various mobile user behaviors on Android devices placed on competitors' networks. The captured data is standardized, analyzed, and delivered through a custom frontend powered by Tarifica's Arch platform. This solution provides service providers and regulators with valuable insights into hidden promotions, enabling more informed and competitive decision-making.

About Tarifica

Tarifica is an industry leader in providing telecom data and software solutions to the global telecommunications sector. Specializing in telecommunications plan and pricing information, Tarifica delivers critical insights and analytics to help telecom companies and regulators make data-driven decisions. The company's clients include national regulators, mobile and fixed line operators, internet service providers, consultancies, and financial institutions worldwide. In addition to its flagship SaaS products, Tarifica offers tailored consulting services to address specific client needs. The company's commitment to innovation and excellence has established it as a trusted partner in the rapidly evolving telecom industry.

