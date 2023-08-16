Mobile Pixels Unveils DUEX Float: The Ultimate Dual-Screen Powerhouse for Productivity and Portability

"Not only does DUEX Float double your screen space, but it has sensational versatility, featuring a double hinge system that allows you to choose from three viewing modes. It's a lot easier to type and more ergonomic to use by having this arrangement." Tweet this

Like Mobile Pixels' other portable laptop monitors, DUEX Float is incredibly user-friendly. Simply plug it in, flip the screen up, and it's ready for work or play. The stacked configuration helps users achieve a healthy ergonomic alignment, and the double hinge system allows users to switch between three different viewing modes based on their specific needs:

-Dual-screen mode: Perfect for users who value comfort and productivity

-Presentation mode: Excellent for meetings and sharing content

-Desktop mode: Ideal as an independent display for gaming or other activities

DUEX Float features a 1080P display, with anti-glare properties, for crystal-clear viewing and easy screen sharing. DUEX Float's 'Eye Care' setting adjusts the color of the screen for those extra long or late night projects.

"When I first started using the early designs of DUEX Float, I realized I wasn't really using my laptop monitor at all any more," said Jack Yao, CEO of Mobile Pixels. "Not only does DUEX Float double your screen space, but it has sensational versatility, featuring a double hinge system that allows you to choose from three viewing modes. It's a lot easier to type and more ergonomic to use by having this arrangement."

An asset for on-the-go tasks, in the office, or during gaming sessions, DUEX Float is guaranteed to enhance productivity and help users achieve a healthy ergonomic alignment. Say hello to the future of portable monitors with DUEX Float!

Mobile Pixels is offering a one-year product warranty to cover any issues with DUEX Float, no questions asked. To pre-order, visit pr.go2.fund/duexfloat.

About Mobile Pixels

Mobile Pixels Inc. cares about productivity. This Massachusetts-based team made up of manufacturing engineers and computer scientists were the first to market with their innovative line of lightweight, portable laptop monitors. They've combined the best technology to create a solution that increases productivity and makes it easy to work efficiently while traveling. Backed by MIT and Northeastern, Mobile Pixels aims to give consumers the freedom to swivel the screen freely while adjusting the angle at their discretion. To learn more visit, https://www.mobilepixels.us/.

