Mobile Satellite Users Association Announces Newly Elected 2024 Board of Directors

Representing satellite mobile users and solution providers globally, MSUA's 2024 board of directors includes, (alphabetically by last name):

Francis Auricchio , President and CEO, Mission Microwave Technologies

M. Brian Barnett , Founder and CEO, Solstar Space Company

Rebecca Cowen-Hirsch , SVP, Government Strategy and Policy, U.S., Inmarsat

Ana Maria Edwards , VP Channel Sales, Blue Sky Network

Erwan Emilian , CEO and Board Member, IEC Telecom

Andrew Faiola , Individual MSUA Member

Doug Harvey , VP Business Development and Marketing, Galaxy Broadband Communications

Roger McGarrahan , CEO, Pathfinder Digital

Lilac Muller, SVP Product Development, Kymeta

J. Alberto Palacios , CEO, Globalsat Group

Joel Schroeder , Director Land Mobile, Intelsat

In addition to announcing the 2024 board of directors, MSUA announced that nominations and sponsorships are now open for the 2024 Satellite Mobile Innovation Awards. Nominations for the awards program close on Friday, January 26, 2024, at 11:59pm East.

The annual Satellite Mobile Innovation Awards will be held on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC. This annual awards program recognizes the leading satellite mobile innovations from across the industry and around the world. Sponsorships and tickets for this special awards program are available now. Space is limited. The details are available at msua.org/awards.

ABOUT MSUA

The Mobile Satellite Users Association is a non-profit association dedicated to promoting the interests of users of satellite services for mobile communication, navigation, and safety worldwide. The association fosters the exchange of news, information, and ideas among and between users, suppliers of equipment and services, operators of satellite systems, and the various entities affecting the future of the industry. MSUA sponsors the annual Satellite Mobile Innovation Awards, celebrating the top anticipated and market-proven advancements in satellite services, and collaborates with conference organizers around the world to shape and facilitate conference programming dedicated to the users of satellite services. We invite you to join MSUA and to take part in our community. Visit msua.org to learn more.

